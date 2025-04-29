Curtis Lind’s Newly Released "Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Flying Lessons" is a Charming Tale That Explores Perseverance, Friendship, and Self-Belief
“Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Flying Lessons” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Lind is an engaging children's book that follows two African gray parrots, Sophie and Pierre, on their quest to master flight. Inspired by Lind’s extensive travels across Asia, Russia, Europe, and Africa, the book combines his global adventures with the creativity of young minds.
Post Falls, ID, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Flying Lessons”: an enchanting tale of adventure, friendship, and self-discovery, set against the backdrop of the vibrant Congo rainforest. “Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Flying Lessons” is the creation of published author, Curtis Lind, a former teacher, who has transitioned into the enchanting world of children’s literature, fueled by his extensive travels across Asia, Russia, Europe, and the dynamic center of Africa. His books reflect the profound influence these journeys have had on his life and the wealth of experiences he has accumulated. The Congo, with its vivid landscapes and extraordinary wildlife, has become a wellspring of inspiration for his writing. Curtis’s stories are a beautiful interplay between his global adventures and the boundless creativity of young minds, forming the very soul of his literary works.
Jamie Ruthenberg is a Detroit-born author and artist with a rich background in writing, illustrating, publishing, and education. She has published various works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, and she has taught the beauty of the writing and art process to a range of students, from kindergarteners to graduate students. As a self-taught artist, Jamie creates her illustrations with a number two pencil and watercolor paint. Today, Jamie lives in Clarkston, Michigan with her comical rescue cat, Ella.
Curtis Lind shares, “In a world where the impossible becomes possible, two wide-eyed African gray parrots, Sophie and Pierre, set their sights on the vast expanse of the Congo rainforest sky. As they embark on a quest to master the art of flight, these plucky birds find themselves seeking wisdom from an eccentric cast of rainforest companions. Through a series of misadventures and heartwarming encounters, Sophie and Pierre come to realize that the true essence of flying lies not in the perfection of technique, but in the unyielding strength of their own spirits. Flying Lessons is a testament to the power of perseverance, friendship, and self-belief, inviting readers to spread their wings and embrace the limitless potential that resides within us all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis Lind’s new book is the delightful second installment to the “Fantastic Feathered Fables” series.
Consumers can purchase “Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Flying Lessons” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Flying Lessons,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
