Curtis Lind’s Newly Released "Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Finding Babu" is an Exciting Adventure That Blends Mystery and Friendship

“Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Finding Babu” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Lind is a thrilling children’s book that follows two curious African Gray parrots on a quest to find their missing family. Set in the magical Congo Rainforest, Sophie and Pierre embark on an adventure full of secrets, discoveries, and life lessons.