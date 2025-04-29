Curtis Lind’s Newly Released "Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Finding Babu" is an Exciting Adventure That Blends Mystery and Friendship
“Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Finding Babu” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Lind is a thrilling children’s book that follows two curious African Gray parrots on a quest to find their missing family. Set in the magical Congo Rainforest, Sophie and Pierre embark on an adventure full of secrets, discoveries, and life lessons.
Post Falls, ID, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Finding Babu”: an enchanting tale of adventure, mystery, and self-discovery set in the lush Congo Rainforest. “Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Finding Babu” is the creation of published author, Curtis Lind, a former teacher who has transitioned into the enchanting world of children’s literature, fueled by his extensive travels across Asia, Russia, Europe, and the dynamic center of Africa. His books reflect the profound influence these journeys have had on his life and the wealth of experiences he has accumulated. The Congo, with its vivid landscapes and extraordinary wildlife, has become a wellspring of inspiration for his writing. Curtis’s stories are a beautiful interplay between his global adventures and the boundless creativity of young minds, forming the very soul of his literary works.
Lind shares, “Join Sophie and Pierre, two inquisitive African Gray parrots, on a thrilling adventure through the lush Congo Rainforest! When their family suddenly vanishes, these brave birds spread their wings and soar into action.
“Their journey leads them to Babu Nyumbani, a magical tree full of secrets and stories. With leaves that whisper and branches that open doorways to amazing places, Babu helps Sophie and Pierre uncover clues about their missing family.
“As they explore this enchanted world, our feathered friends discover more than just exciting tales—they learn about friendship, courage, believing in yourself, and the power of family. Get ready to ruffle some feathers and uncover mysteries in this introductory story of two little parrots as they begin the most important adventure of their lives!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis Lind’s new book is the delightful first installment to the “Fantastic Feathered Fables” series.
Consumers can purchase “Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Finding Babu” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Finding Babu,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
