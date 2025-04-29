Teresa Howard’s Newly Released "The Power of Cancer" is an Inspiring Memoir That Highlights the Strength Found in Faith During Life’s Toughest Trials
“The Power of Cancer: A Journey of Hope and Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Howard is a powerful testimony of how cancer became a catalyst for spiritual growth, offering readers a faith-filled perspective on overcoming adversity.
Westfield, IN, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Power of Cancer: A Journey of Hope and Faith”: a heartfelt and uplifting memoir that shares the author’s personal battle with cancer, showcasing how faith in God’s strength, grace, and mercy helped her navigate a series of medical challenges and personal losses. “The Power of Cancer: A Journey of Hope and Faith” is the creation of published author Teresa Howard, a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and former preschool director with almost two decades of experience in early childhood education.
Howard shares, “The Power of Cancer focuses on the power my cancer diagnosis has given me to grow in my faith and to rely on God’s strength, grace, and mercy. It is not focused on the power cancer had to destroy my body. It is a faith journey consisting of 111 tests, biopsies, surgeries, treatments for cancer, a previously unknown new diagnosis, and the death of a beloved family member—all this occuring during a worldwide pandemic.
“Upon hearing my diagnosis, the thought Why me? never entered my mind. Instead, I thought, Why not me? I have been through other health journeys and trials in my life that God had brought me through. I had no reason to doubt He would be with me during this trial as well. All I had to do was ask Him. I could not have gone through this journey relying on my own strength or writing my story without His help. In Ephesians 3:20, Paul writes, 'Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work with us.'
“We all have had our own journeys with cancer or other difficult trials with varying outcomes and have our own stories to tell. This is my story. I hope sharing mine can serve as an encouragement to you and provide comfort and courage.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Howard’s new book is a beacon of hope, showing how faith can empower individuals to face even the most daunting challenges with strength and trust in God’s plan.
Consumers can purchase “The Power of Cancer: A Journey of Hope and Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Power of Cancer: A Journey of Hope and Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
