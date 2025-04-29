Melvin Kern’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle" is an Educational Children's Story About Bravery, Kindness, and the Wonders of Nature

“The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melvin Kern is an engaging and heartwarming short story for young readers, exploring themes of resilience, compassion, and the importance of helping others.