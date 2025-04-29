Melvin Kern’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle" is an Educational Children's Story About Bravery, Kindness, and the Wonders of Nature
“The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melvin Kern is an engaging and heartwarming short story for young readers, exploring themes of resilience, compassion, and the importance of helping others.
Fort Thomas, KY, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle”: an imaginative and inspiring tale that introduces young readers to Bennie, a brave beetle who, after a life-changing accident, becomes a bionic hero with a heart full of gratitude and a desire to give back. “The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle” is the creation of published author, Melvin Kern.
The author shares, “The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle is a short story designed for children, five to ten years old, but can be enjoyed by children of all ages. The colony of beetles where Bennie is from is quite advanced! Bennie has an accident and is rebuilt, so now he feels he must give back for all that was done for him. So Bennie finds other animals or insects in distress, but before he helps them, he explains their species and how they contribute to nature. I am happy to share this material and hope everyone will enjoy it and all of Bennies upcoming adventures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melvin Kern’s new book is an exciting and educational journey that will leave young readers inspired and curious about the natural world around them.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author shares, “The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle is a short story designed for children, five to ten years old, but can be enjoyed by children of all ages. The colony of beetles where Bennie is from is quite advanced! Bennie has an accident and is rebuilt, so now he feels he must give back for all that was done for him. So Bennie finds other animals or insects in distress, but before he helps them, he explains their species and how they contribute to nature. I am happy to share this material and hope everyone will enjoy it and all of Bennies upcoming adventures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melvin Kern’s new book is an exciting and educational journey that will leave young readers inspired and curious about the natural world around them.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Bennie the Bionic Beetle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories