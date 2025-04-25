Precision Antibody’s Founder and CEO to Speak at the 2025 Drug Discovery Strategic Summit in Boston
Dr. Jun Hayashi and Dr. Ginette Serrero of Precision Antibody will speak at the 2025 Drug Discovery Strategic Summit in Boston, highlighting advances in monoclonal antibody development and its role in accelerating drug discovery.
Columbia, MD, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The founder, Dr. Jun Hayashi, and the CEO, Dr. Ginette Serrero, of Precision Antibody, a leading service provider for custom monoclonal antibody development, will be the chief speakers at “Drug Discovery Strategic Summit (DDSS) 2025” that will take place between April 30 - May 1 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.
The passionate leaders and innovators from the pharmaceutical and biotech sector share their visionary thoughts at the Drug Discovery Strategic Summit. The latest advancements in drug discovery, current challenges, preclinical development, and translational science will be the focus topics of the summit.
Both Dr. Jun and Dr. Ginette will shed light on the vital role of high-affinity and high-specificity monoclonal antibodies in speeding the process of drug discovery and improvements in translational science. They will also share key insights from their two decades of experience in the field of antibody discovery and its development.
“The mission of Precision Antibody is to make reliable antibodies that help researchers carry forward the innovation and advancements,” said Dr. Serrero. “It is my pleasure that I am honored to speak at DDSS, a global platform for conversation on therapeutic research,” said Dr. Hayashi.
About Precision Antibody
The company has more than two decades of experience in providing personalized services for monoclonal and polyclonal antibody development. It was founded in 2000, and now it is a global leader in delivering solutions for therapeutic and research purposes. It is also equipped to tackle antibody requirements for oncology, immunology, and regenerative medicine. The deal with academic research centers and worldwide pharma companies.
Media Contact:
Precision Antibody
Dr. Jun Hayashi
President
Phone: 410-884-4100
Email: info@precisionantibody.com
Website: www.precisionantibody.com
Event Details:
Drug Discovery Strategic Summit (DDSS)
Dates: April 30 – May 1, 2025
Venue: Boston, MA
Event Website: https://ddss.agilefalconsg.com/
