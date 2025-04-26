UniquesCADD Acquired Business Excellence Awards 2025 for Best BIM Innovation
Business Excellence Awards recognized UniquesCADD for Best BIM and Data-Driven Solutions in 2025. The firm is recognized for its determination, adaption of new approaches, and driving innovative solutions.
Jacksonville, FL, April 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UniquesCADD was recognized with the 12th annual Business Excellence Awards 2025 for Best BIM Innovation and Data-Driven Solutions, proudly hosted by Acquisition International. Participating with great enthusiasm and zeal, UniquesCADD gained the prestigious award for excellent, high-quality, and innovative BIM solutions. Business Excellence Awards honor and recognize exemplary organizations that bring the highest quality of solutions and new approaches for exceptional project results. Hosted by Acquisition International, UniquesCADD is proudly crowned as the Best BIM Innovation and Data-Driven Design Solution in 2025. The prestigious award is determined on the basis of results judged by a panel and research team, considering the aspects of commitments, innovative solutions, and expertise.
Visit at: https://acquisitioninternational.digital/winners/uniquescadd/
UniquesCADD, a top BIM company with extensive years of experience, has always taken a road of innovation and smart solutions to deliver BIM projects. With the latest software and technical tools, the expert team of UniquesCADD has always ensured the delivery of accurate and efficient BIM projects that satisfy clients' requirements and add value to the projects. The continuous team effort, precision to deliver on the timeline, and offering of profound solutions have led UniquesCADD to be recognized for Best BIM Innovation and Data-Driven Solutions. The respected panel of Business Excellence Awards has keenly researched and considered the organization's commitment, expertise, and innovative thinking. UniquesCADD has been serving BIM services along with other services as follows;
- MEP BIM Services
- Drafting and Drawing
- Project Management
- Visualization and Designing
The organization's expertise is spread worldwide, serving international soil, including France, Sweden, the Netherlands, the USA, and more. This award is a testament to their zealous, dedicated, and focused nature to achieve the company's mission and vision while adapting to new technologies and approaches to meet market demands. Alongside this, the expert BIM team constantly updates itself with standards and policies for BIM applications in diverse countries.
Visit at: https://acquisitioninternational.digital/winners/uniquescadd/
UniquesCADD, a top BIM company with extensive years of experience, has always taken a road of innovation and smart solutions to deliver BIM projects. With the latest software and technical tools, the expert team of UniquesCADD has always ensured the delivery of accurate and efficient BIM projects that satisfy clients' requirements and add value to the projects. The continuous team effort, precision to deliver on the timeline, and offering of profound solutions have led UniquesCADD to be recognized for Best BIM Innovation and Data-Driven Solutions. The respected panel of Business Excellence Awards has keenly researched and considered the organization's commitment, expertise, and innovative thinking. UniquesCADD has been serving BIM services along with other services as follows;
- MEP BIM Services
- Drafting and Drawing
- Project Management
- Visualization and Designing
The organization's expertise is spread worldwide, serving international soil, including France, Sweden, the Netherlands, the USA, and more. This award is a testament to their zealous, dedicated, and focused nature to achieve the company's mission and vision while adapting to new technologies and approaches to meet market demands. Alongside this, the expert BIM team constantly updates itself with standards and policies for BIM applications in diverse countries.
Contact
UniquesCADD - BIM CompanyContact
Rahul Dogra
+1 (877) 845-1494
https://www.uniquescadd.com/
Rahul Dogra
+1 (877) 845-1494
https://www.uniquescadd.com/
Categories