Author A. M. Feliciano’s New Book, “Li’l Lu and the Feisty Beasty,” is a Charming Story of a Baby Skunk Who Saves Her Sisters and Helps Skunks Everywhere in the Process

Recent release “Li’l Lu and the Feisty Beasty” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author A. M. Feliciano is a riveting tale that follows Li’l Lu, a baby skunk who sets out with her two old sisters on an epic journey, only to find themselves confronted with a terrible danger. When her two sisters find themselves in trouble, Li’l Lu must find the courage to save them before it’s too late.