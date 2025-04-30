Author A. M. Feliciano’s New Book, “Li’l Lu and the Feisty Beasty,” is a Charming Story of a Baby Skunk Who Saves Her Sisters and Helps Skunks Everywhere in the Process
Recent release “Li’l Lu and the Feisty Beasty” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author A. M. Feliciano is a riveting tale that follows Li’l Lu, a baby skunk who sets out with her two old sisters on an epic journey, only to find themselves confronted with a terrible danger. When her two sisters find themselves in trouble, Li’l Lu must find the courage to save them before it’s too late.
Adairsville, GA, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A. M. Feliciano, a retired Air Force officer who has worn many hats over the years, including engineer, pilot, and filmmaker, has completed her new book, “Li’l Lu and the Feisty Beasty”: a heartfelt story of a baby skunk who must summon the courage to save her village and her sisters, and ends up helping all of skunk kind in the process.
“This delightfully fun and rhyming fictional tale centers on one baby skunk, Li’l Lu,” writes Feliciano. “She embarks on an epic journey with her older sisters; along the way, she finds confidence, bravery, and her stripes. Despite being small, she saves the day and helps her village with the power of belief and love to give her strength.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, A. M. Feliciano’s engaging tale is sure to captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Li’l Lu’s exciting adventures. With colorful artwork to help bring Feliciano’s story to life, "Li’l Lu and the Feisty Beasty" promises to be a delightful addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Li’l Lu and the Feisty Beasty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“This delightfully fun and rhyming fictional tale centers on one baby skunk, Li’l Lu,” writes Feliciano. “She embarks on an epic journey with her older sisters; along the way, she finds confidence, bravery, and her stripes. Despite being small, she saves the day and helps her village with the power of belief and love to give her strength.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, A. M. Feliciano’s engaging tale is sure to captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Li’l Lu’s exciting adventures. With colorful artwork to help bring Feliciano’s story to life, "Li’l Lu and the Feisty Beasty" promises to be a delightful addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Li’l Lu and the Feisty Beasty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories