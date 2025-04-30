Pat Mann’s Newly Released "Let There Be Music" is an Inspiring Devotional Exploring Life Lessons from the Psalms
“Let There Be Music: LIFE LESSONS FROM THE SONGS OF THE PSALMS Book of Devotionals and Short Bible Lessons Volume 3 of 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pat Mann is a powerful collection of devotionals and Bible lessons designed to inspire, challenge, and guide readers through the wisdom of the Psalms.
Liberal, KS, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Let There Be Music: LIFE LESSONS FROM THE SONGS OF THE PSALMS Book of Devotionals and Short Bible Lessons Volume 3 of 3”: a deeply enriching devotional that applies the timeless wisdom of the Psalms to everyday life. “Let There Be Music: LIFE LESSONS FROM THE SONGS OF THE PSALMS Book of Devotionals and Short Bible Lessons Volume 3 of 3” is the creation of published author, Pat Mann, who recently retired as chaplain for the Good Samaritan Society care center, a local nursing home, although she continues to perform many activities there as a volunteer. She continues leading weekly Bible study classes for women in the county jail as she had done for thirty-plus years. She leads a weekly Bible study at a local retirement home, and she loves to lead home Bible study classes. She serves in local churches of her community as a substitute teacher or speaker when called upon. She frequently writes spiritually based articles for the local newspaper.
She holds a bachelor of arts degree with a major in English and a minor in speech. Her husband (a retired schoolteacher of forty-two years) and she enjoy traveling with a travel group based near their hometown.
Pat Mann shares, “The lessons and devotionals printed herein are always intended to teach a biblical principle and a life lesson, show a path to righteous living, or give a warning before taking a wrong turn in life. The Bible as a whole contains principles and guidelines regarding every issue a person can possibly face in a lifetime, including relationships, financial management, emotional highs and lows, attitudes, authority, truth, integrity, fear, pride, temptations, possessions, repentance, and all spiritual insights, to name a few. Many of these issues are presented in the chapters of Psalms. Every effort is taken to apply the principles found in the Psalms to everyday life situations so that you may become spiritually strong as you face life’s complexities at every stage of your life.
“The majority of the chapters of Psalms were written by David, the lad who went from shepherding his father’s sheep to shepherding the flock of God’s chosen people as king of Israel. In his lifetime, David was hunted down for slaughter for no misdeed of his own. He experienced betrayal by close associates. He knew what it was like for his own children to try to steal his throne. He was a fearless warrior. He had a heart for God. He is called a man after God’s own heart. David had an unrelenting trust in God’s protection and provision. He is the author of the most beloved Psalm—the twenty-third Psalm—that begins with 'The Lord is my shepherd.'
“May these songs from Psalms encourage, inspire, bless, and challenge you every day of your life. Let there be music in your heart toward God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Mann’s new book offers readers a meaningful and accessible study of the Psalms, providing encouragement and biblical wisdom to navigate life’s challenges with faith and trust in God.
Consumers can purchase “Let There Be Music: LIFE LESSONS FROM THE SONGS OF THE PSALMS Book of Devotionals and Short Bible Lessons Volume 3 of 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
