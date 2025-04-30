R. Conrad Baggott, PhD’s Newly Released “The Divine Names and Appellations (DNA) of Jesus the Messiah” is an Urgent Spiritual Exploration That Uncovers Profound Truths
“The Divine Names and Appellations (DNA) of Jesus the Messiah” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Conrad Baggott, PhD is an insightful and deeply researched examination of the genealogies found in Scripture, revealing how these divine records powerfully affirm the identity and deity of Jesus Christ.
Hoover, AL, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Divine Names and Appellations (DNA) of Jesus the Messiah”: a thought-provoking and spiritually enriching study that illuminates the powerful theological truths hidden within the biblical genealogies. “The Divine Names and Appellations (DNA) of Jesus the Messiah” is the creation of published author, R. Conrad Baggott, PhD, who brings a theologically rich and historically grounded perspective to often-overlooked biblical genealogies, revealing their deep significance in affirming Jesus’s deity. With over forty years as a pastor, educator, and counselor, and advanced studies in theology, history, and biblical languages, Baggott's insights are both scholarly and heartfelt. Influenced by Messianic Jewish rabbis and shaped by a personal battle with cancer, his work passionately defends the truth found in Scripture. He and his wife Joanne, married for forty-four years, enjoy life in the southern U.S. with their four children and nine grandchildren.
Baggott shares, “The Holy Spirit inspired two Old Testament prophets and two New Testament apostles to give believers a partial but incomplete picture of Messiah from their respective genealogies. This was accomplished when Moses (Genesis 5), Samuel (Ruth 4), Matthew 1, and Luke 3 mentioned specific names in their respective genealogies. In the meaning of these names, we learn that the Jewish Messiah, who is Jesus, is pictured regarding His past work (Old Testament), His present work (New Testament and today), and His completed or perfected work (tribulation, kingdom, and the new heavens and earth).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Conrad Baggott, PhD’s new book offers a unique and illuminating look into God’s redemptive plan as revealed through Scripture. Readers will discover how even the “begots” in the Bible carry a divine narrative pointing directly to Jesus Christ.
