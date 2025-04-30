Sherrie L. Campbell’s Newly Released “Sending Us Love From Heaven” is a Heartwarming Children’s Book Offering Comfort and Hope
“Sending Us Love From Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherrie L. Campbell is a beautifully written and illustrated book that helps children find peace and reassurance in the signs from Heaven that remind us our loved ones are always near.
New York, NY, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sending Us Love From Heaven”: a touching and faith-filled children’s book that brings comfort to those grieving the loss of a loved one. “Sending Us Love From Heaven” is the creation of published author, Sherrie L. Campbell, a wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.
Campbell shares, “Our loved ones in heaven are always sending their love through God’s beauty. These beautiful signs we are blessed with can give us hope and joy knowing that they are always with us in spirit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherrie L. Campbell’s new book is a heartfelt resource for families and caregivers seeking a gentle way to help children cope with loss and embrace the enduring presence of love from Heaven.
Consumers can purchase “Sending Us Love From Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sending Us Love From Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
