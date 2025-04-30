Mary Doster-Green’s New Book "I'm Still Standing: Surviving Domestic Violence" is a Poignant Memoir Following the Author’s Fight for Survival from a Violent Relationship
Jacksonville, FL, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mary Doster-Green, a savvy real estate agent who has worked in Florida since 1991, has completed her most recent book, “I'm Still Standing: Surviving Domestic Violence”: a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents how the author managed to not only survive but escape from the chains of her abusive relationship, sharing the signs she should have noticed along the way that the man she loved was a danger to her.
Author Mary Doster-Green is a certified Military on the Move agent in honor of her dad, Raymond Doster Sr. In addition to her work as a real estate agent, Doster-Green works as a florist and an interior decorator. She also holds a degree in business administration from South Mountain Community College.
“Although each of us is unique and separate, we are also connected by our identity as women, and we can draw strength from one another,” writes Doster-Green. “If you are living in an abusive relationship, you may feel isolated, frightened, and powerless. I hope ‘I’m Still Standing: Surviving Domestic Violence’ bridges that gap and serves as a source of information and comfort, as well as a means to empower you to make changes.
“Throughout this book, you will see red flags. Please pay close attention to them. If there is anything to be taken from the reading of this book, it is to seek help and know that you are not alone. Don’t be ashamed to talk to someone. Being ashamed of what people would think of me is one of the many things that kept me stuck in this relationship.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mary Doster-Green’s book is a stirring account that the author shares in the hope of connecting with those who may recognize themselves in her struggles, helping them to recognize the signs that they must leave in order to save themselves. Deeply personal and candid, “I’m Still Standing: Surviving Domestic Abuse” is not only a powerful resource but a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit in the face of overwhelming odds.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “I'm Still Standing: Surviving Domestic Violence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
