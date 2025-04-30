Nathaniel J. Owens Jr.’s New Book “Cooking & Cocktails” is a collection of delicious recipes for both meals and cocktails designed to delight any palette.
Philidelphia, PA, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nathaniel J. Owens Jr., an aesthete and first-time cookbook author who has a passion for experimenting and creating new and delicious recipes, has completed his most recent book “Cooking & Cocktails”: a delectable assortment of mouthwatering recipes and exquisite alcoholic beverages that will impress almost any dinner guest. From savory appetizers to sweet desserts, Owens Jr. shares his culinary talents to help readers become the master chefs they’ve always dreamed of becoming.
On his inspiration behind sharing his recipes, Owens Jr. writes, “This cookbook is inspired by Gregory Montes. Greg, as I affectionately called him, was a member and supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Greg, like many, desired love but could not seem to find a good match. … Greg knew that he was a quality person, and someone would be lucky to be in a relationship with him, but he second-guessed a lot of his traits. We talked almost daily and would usually FaceTime around happy hour and have cocktails together while I prepared dinner. Hence the name ‘Cooking and Cocktails’.”
The author continues, “Sadly, Gregory passed away in December 2022. To Greg, this collection of recipes was a symbol of our friendship because he was the only person that I had ever shared them with. For me, it was a small token of appreciation. God has blessed me with a rare gift—true friendship. I dedicate this cookbook to the memory of my friend Gregory Montes.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nathaniel J. Owens Jr.’s book is sure to help readers of all culinary backgrounds successfully navigate the kitchen as they whip up favorite classics like mac and cheese to new dishes like cheesesteak French fries, followed up with a perfectly blended cocktail.
Based upon years of honing his craft, Owens Jr. shares his collection of recipes to inspire others to step out of their comfort zones and try something new in the kitchen.
Readers who wish to experience this flavorful work can purchase “Cooking & Cocktails” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
