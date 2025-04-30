Author April Kollisch-Robinson’s New Book, "Porcha the Pug," is a Charming Story Inspired by True Events That Follows the Adoption Journey of a Lovable Pug
Recent release “Porcha the Pug” from Newman Springs Publishing author April Kollisch-Robinson is a captivating tale that follows Porcha, an adorable little pug who longs for a family of her own. When a kind woman shows up to adopt her, Porcha is delighted when she discovers there is a loving home waiting for her.
Gilboa, NY, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- April Kollisch-Robinson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who currently works as an RN supervisor at Mountainside Residential Center in Margaretville, New York, has completed her new book, “Porcha the Pug”: a riveting story that centers around Porcha, a lonely little pug who longs to be adopted by a family so that she can share her love with them.
“This book is about Porcha the pug, who was not only my pet but also my friend and part of the family,” writes Kollisch-Robinson. “I traveled all the way to the Finger Lakes region to get her. My husband found her on the Internet. She came to live with us and had the greatest life any pug could ask for. See how Porcha became part of the Robinson family and how we loved her.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, April Kollisch-Robinson’s engaging tale reveals all the wonderful things about Porcha that make her so special and unique, and the ways in which a dog can bring new life into a home. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Rebecca Columbo, “Porcha the Pug” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this heartwarming story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Porcha the Pug” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
