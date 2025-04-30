Author April Kollisch-Robinson’s New Book, "Porcha the Pug," is a Charming Story Inspired by True Events That Follows the Adoption Journey of a Lovable Pug

Recent release “Porcha the Pug” from Newman Springs Publishing author April Kollisch-Robinson is a captivating tale that follows Porcha, an adorable little pug who longs for a family of her own. When a kind woman shows up to adopt her, Porcha is delighted when she discovers there is a loving home waiting for her.