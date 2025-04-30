Author Lori Buscher’s New Book, "Three Brides," is a Poignant Story That Revolves Around the Lives of Two Sisters and Their Mother Following a Family Tragedy
Recent release “Three Brides” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lori Buscher is a captivating tale that centers around the Peterson sisters, Katie and Sarah, in their pursuits of happiness and love. But when their father suffers a heart attack and dies, the sisters, along with their mother Loretta, must find a way to move forward despite their tragic loss.
Oshkosh, WI, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lori Buscher, a first-time author who lives with her family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, has completed her new book, “Three Brides”: a captivating and heartfelt novel that follows two sisters and their mother as they learn to move on with their lives while managing the grief they feel in the wake of their father’s passing.
“Katie Peterson meets the love of her life at a tennis meet and they quickly fall in love,” writes Buscher. “Jake, who is in the Air Force, gets deployed to Afghanistan. While Jake is deployed, Katie puts her all into work while counting down the days until he returns. Sarah Peterson, Katie’s younger sister, is in college pursuing her passion. She enjoys spending her free time with her friends. She has had feelings for her best friend for as long as she can remember, but she is too scared to tell him her true feelings. Katie and Sarah’s mom is married to her high school sweetheart, Jim, who is a successful attorney. While out playing golf with some work colleagues, Jim has a massive heart attack, and their world is turned upside down.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lori Buscher’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Katie, Sarah, and their mother Loretta’s journey to find love and a way to be happy once more in spite of the loss they’ve suffered. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Three Brides” is an emotionally stirring tale that serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit, and the power of love to always endure.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Three Brides” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
