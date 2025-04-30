Author Lori Buscher’s New Book, "Three Brides," is a Poignant Story That Revolves Around the Lives of Two Sisters and Their Mother Following a Family Tragedy

Recent release “Three Brides” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lori Buscher is a captivating tale that centers around the Peterson sisters, Katie and Sarah, in their pursuits of happiness and love. But when their father suffers a heart attack and dies, the sisters, along with their mother Loretta, must find a way to move forward despite their tragic loss.