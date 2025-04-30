Author Don M. Haney’s New Book, "Create an Exciting New Start," is an Insightful Guide Designed to Help Readers Who Are Seeking a Path to Make Big Changes in Their Lives
Recent release “Create an Exciting New Start” from Newman Springs Publishing author Don M. Haney is an engaging manual that provides readers with the tools they need to create a new start in their lives. From starting over in their career to changes in their personal lives, Haney draws from his own experiences to help readers navigate the struggles that these large shifts can often bring about.
Richmond, TX, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Don M. Haney has completed his new book, “Create an Exciting New Start”: a captivating and eye-opening handbook that explores the steps one needs in order to pursue a new start in their lives, providing the advice and tools required to navigate the trials that making big changes in one’s life can create.
“Need a new start?” asks Haney. “I’ve been there. During my forty-two years as a sales representative, I changed industries three times. Then, when I found an industry I could stay in for a while, I developed a voice disorder. That’s not good if you work in sales. But I continued to work in sales for twenty years after developing a voice disorder. Want to learn about the mindset that helped me through all of this?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Don M. Haney’s enlightening guide will help to empower readers as they forge ahead in their new start, utilizing the author’s own personal experiences in starting over to encourage them through every step of the process and see just how wonderful and rewarding change can be.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Create an Exciting New Start” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
