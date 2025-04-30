Author Don M. Haney’s New Book, "Create an Exciting New Start," is an Insightful Guide Designed to Help Readers Who Are Seeking a Path to Make Big Changes in Their Lives

Recent release “Create an Exciting New Start” from Newman Springs Publishing author Don M. Haney is an engaging manual that provides readers with the tools they need to create a new start in their lives. From starting over in their career to changes in their personal lives, Haney draws from his own experiences to help readers navigate the struggles that these large shifts can often bring about.