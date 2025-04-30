Author Phil Queen’s New Book, "Wounds of Retribution," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Special Agent and Her Team as They Work to Uncover a Dangerous Conspiracy
Recent release “Wounds of Retribution” from Newman Springs Publishing author Phil Queen tells the compelling tale of one woman’s relentless pursuit of justice. After discovering the biker gang responsible for her brother’s death has moved to her city, ATF Special Agent Alex Carlson must team up with those she trusts most to bring them to justice, only to discover one of their own is a killer.
Alamogordo, NM, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Phil Queen, a US Marine veteran who served his community for twenty years as a police officer before retiring in 2019, has completed his new book, “Wounds of Retribution”: a stirring tale of crime and suspense that centers around a special agent who chases after the gang responsible for her brother’s murder, only to find herself uncovering a dangerous conspiracy that could unravel her world and harm those she loves.
During his tenure in law enforcement, author Phil Queen served many roles, including as a shift supervisor, a gang investigator specializing in outlaw motorcycle gangs and White supremacists, and was attached to a county narcotics task force as a tactical operator and undercover narcotics officer. Currently, Phil is an instructor at a local community college in Iowa, where he lives with his wife of over twenty years. “Wounds of Retribution” is the third book in Queen’s agent Carlson series, after “…And Hell Followed” and “Forever Two Wheels.”
“Within these pages, you will meet unforgettable characters whose lives are inevitably intertwined by a web of secrets, lies, and a burning desire for retribution. Our protagonist—ATF Special Agent Alex Carlson, a reluctant hero haunted by her past—seeks to expose a sinister conspiracy that threatens to plunge her world into chaos. As she embarks on this dangerous mission, she is forced to confront her own inner demons with the same intensity as the external forces ordered against her. When Agent Carlson discovers the same outlaw motorcycle gang who was responsible for killing her brother and best friend has relocated to her new city, she’s determined to bring them to justice. But instead, she finds herself the prime suspect in a shocking investigation into the clandestine assassinations of the gang members,” writes Queen.
“The narrative unfolds with relentless suspense, weaving a tapestry of intricate plot twists, heart-stopping action, and profound moments of introspection. With everything on the line, Alex teams up with her girlfriend, Miranda, and her brother’s former partner, the legendary Phil ‘Preacher’ Quick, to form a renegade task force and track down the ruthless killers responsible for the carnage. But as they close in on the truth, they uncover a shocking twist: the murderer is one of their own.
“With the clock ticking and their own lives on the line, Alex, Miranda, and Preacher find themselves confronting their deepest, darkest fears and risk everything to bring the killer to justice. The wounds of the past will open and spill out only to find the true enemies.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Phil Queen’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling story that blurs the lines between right and wrong, exploring profound themes of justice, redemption, sacrifice, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Wounds of Retribution” will appeal to lovers of crime thrillers, epic battles, and philosophical explorations alike, keeping readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Wounds of Retribution” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
