Author Phil Queen’s New Book, "Wounds of Retribution," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Special Agent and Her Team as They Work to Uncover a Dangerous Conspiracy

Recent release “Wounds of Retribution” from Newman Springs Publishing author Phil Queen tells the compelling tale of one woman’s relentless pursuit of justice. After discovering the biker gang responsible for her brother’s death has moved to her city, ATF Special Agent Alex Carlson must team up with those she trusts most to bring them to justice, only to discover one of their own is a killer.