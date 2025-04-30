Author JJ LaBelle’s New Book, “The Christian Misfit: Notes for the Journey to Heaven," is a Poignant Guide to Better Understanding God and Oneself While on Earth
Recent release “The Christian Misfit: Notes for the Journey to Heaven” from Covenant Books author JJ LaBelle is a thought-provoking guide for readers who may feel disconnected from the Lord and wish to regain their relationship with Christ. Through sharing her own story, LaBelle hopes to inspire readers to always look towards God to better understand their path back to his heavenly domain.
Naples, FL, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JJ LaBelle, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who derives joy from serving the Lord, has completed her new book, “The Christian Misfit: Notes for the Journey to Heaven”: an engaging and uplifting discussion that explores the many ways that God always provides for his children, helping readers gain a new understanding of their time on Earth as they journey back towards their heavenly father.
Born in New Hampshire, JJ LaBelle was vice president of Saphikon, a company which she and her husband owned that manufactured industrial sapphire by her husband’s invention of EFG. Eventually, the company was sold, putting them into early retirement. Having no grand plans, God had a plan for the author to serve Him in Hawaii and Florida. Being born again into Christianity in 1984 set her on a road of service to Jesus Christ, where she has found fulfillment in teaching spiritual workshops, seminars, and Bible studies.
“Do you ever think about heaven? Do you ever feel like you are here on earth but something is missing? This book can answer why,” writes LaBelle. “We can often feel like a misfit or feel like we are in an alien land. This may cause us to forget our Creator and the plans He has for us. ‘The Christian Misfit’ is a guide to understanding God and ourselves while on the path to our true home. Living through pain, suffering, and all that life delivers to us is our way back to Jesus Christ. Without Him, we have no life and certainty of where we are headed. The aim for the reader is to help sort out the feelings of being out of tune and the longing for the true and final home, heaven.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, JJ LaBelle’s new book is a beautiful testament to the blessings that God provides, serving as a vital tool for those who feel they have become disconnected from the Lord and his teachings. Deeply personal and candid, “The Christian Misfit” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to forge a deeper relationship with Christ as they continue on their path to salvation.
Readers can purchase “The Christian Misfit: Notes for the Journey to Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
