Author LA Fridlington’s New Book, "Hey Mom - I Want to Be a Nurse," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Child Who is Inspired to Become a Nurse When They Get Older
Recent release “Hey Mom - I Want to Be a Nurse” from Covenant Books author LA Fridlington is a captivating tale that centers around Teddy, a young child who decides they would like to be a nurse. While away at summer camp, Teddy gets to watch how the camp nurse cares for everyone, confirming their dreams of working as a nurse to help others.
New Berlin, WI, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LA Fridlington, who works as a clinical nurse specialist in nursing at a hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has completed her new book, “Hey Mom - I Want to Be a Nurse”: a heartfelt and engaging story of a young child who dreams of becoming a nurse after having a wonderful visit at a nearby clinic.
“Welcome once again to the world of Teddy, where it is summer, and they are going to attend a summer camp and see a nurse at work with children,” writes Fridlington. “Teddy is very interested in what they see and thinks nursing is something they want to do.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, LA Fridlington’s new book is the author’s second book reaching out to the children of the world who are thinking about a possible future in nursing and is aimed for middle school aged readers while her first book, “Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse” was designed for the very young children.
With colorful artwork and a delightful story of finding one’s passions, “Hey Mom - I Want to Be a Nurse” is sure to delight readers of all ages, sparking discussion with a parent or guardian about their potential career path working as a nurse.
Readers can purchase “Hey Mom - I Want to Be a Nurse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Welcome once again to the world of Teddy, where it is summer, and they are going to attend a summer camp and see a nurse at work with children,” writes Fridlington. “Teddy is very interested in what they see and thinks nursing is something they want to do.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, LA Fridlington’s new book is the author’s second book reaching out to the children of the world who are thinking about a possible future in nursing and is aimed for middle school aged readers while her first book, “Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse” was designed for the very young children.
With colorful artwork and a delightful story of finding one’s passions, “Hey Mom - I Want to Be a Nurse” is sure to delight readers of all ages, sparking discussion with a parent or guardian about their potential career path working as a nurse.
Readers can purchase “Hey Mom - I Want to Be a Nurse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories