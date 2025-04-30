Author LA Fridlington’s New Book, "Hey Mom - I Want to Be a Nurse," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Child Who is Inspired to Become a Nurse When They Get Older

Recent release “Hey Mom - I Want to Be a Nurse” from Covenant Books author LA Fridlington is a captivating tale that centers around Teddy, a young child who decides they would like to be a nurse. While away at summer camp, Teddy gets to watch how the camp nurse cares for everyone, confirming their dreams of working as a nurse to help others.