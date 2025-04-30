Author Richard Scott’s New Book, "American Zen Combat Judo," is a Comprehensive Guide to Understanding the Art and Principles of One of the World’s Most Popular Sports
Recent release “American Zen Combat Judo” from Page Publishing author Richard Scott is an insightful and thought-provoking look at the practice of judo, exploring the concepts and basic principles that define the martial art form. Based upon years of personal experiences with judo, Scott shares his knowledge with the hope of inspiring readers to pursue judo with deeper understanding.
Marshall, AR, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Scott, a loving husband and Arkansas native who served in the military and holds sixty-five years of martial arts experience, practice, and teaching, has completed his new book, “American Zen Combat Judo”: a compelling look at the basic tenets of judo, exploring the benefits of the martial art form in everyday life outside of combat.
“‘Judo’ is the second most practiced sport worldwide today, with programs in 178 countries,” writes Scott. “More countries send athletes to the Olympic games to compete in judo than any other sport, except for all track and field combined. We also remember that judo was a recognized college sport ten years before college wrestling began (1905). President Ulysses S. Grant was reported as the first American to observe a Jujitsu demonstration from Jigoro Kano, the creator of judo, then nineteen years old, during a visit to Japan in 1879. Then President Theodore Roosevelt brought interest and popularity to judo in 1904 when he practiced the sport inside the White House. Judo is inexpensive and can be practiced and enjoyed all year round, unlike most sports that are seasonal in nature.
“‘Judo’ means the way of flexibility, and the techniques of ‘judo’ are based on the principles of gentleness controls strength and maximum efficiency and mutual benefit in all endeavors.
“‘Judo’ builds strong bodies, strong minds, and good character. Kano Jigoro, founder of judo, saw his art as a way to make a better person. By helping the student develop mentally, physically, and morally. He also wanted his students to learn the lesson of ‘nine times thrown, ten times rise.’ In other words, don’t let life get the better of you.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Scott’s enlightening series consists of over two thousand pages of writing and drawings built up over some sixty-five years, most of which are considered Kinshi Waza, or forbidden techniques. Through sharing his writings, Scott aims to inspire readers to pursue judo and incorporate its techniques into their everyday lives in order to see its benefits.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “American Zen Combat Judo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
