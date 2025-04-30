Author Richard Scott’s New Book, "American Zen Combat Judo," is a Comprehensive Guide to Understanding the Art and Principles of One of the World’s Most Popular Sports

Recent release “American Zen Combat Judo” from Page Publishing author Richard Scott is an insightful and thought-provoking look at the practice of judo, exploring the concepts and basic principles that define the martial art form. Based upon years of personal experiences with judo, Scott shares his knowledge with the hope of inspiring readers to pursue judo with deeper understanding.