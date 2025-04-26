Aquarium Gets a Lift - ATI’s Shark Crane Makes a Splash in Marine Handling

Air Technical Industries (ATI), a leader in custom material handling solutions, has engineered an innovative Shark Crane designed specifically for the New York Aquarium. This state-of-the-art lifting system provides a safe, efficient, and stress-free method for transporting sharks and other marine animals, addressing the unique challenges faced by aquarium staff in handling delicate aquatic species.