Aquarium Gets a Lift - ATI’s Shark Crane Makes a Splash in Marine Handling
Air Technical Industries (ATI), a leader in custom material handling solutions, has engineered an innovative Shark Crane designed specifically for the New York Aquarium. This state-of-the-art lifting system provides a safe, efficient, and stress-free method for transporting sharks and other marine animals, addressing the unique challenges faced by aquarium staff in handling delicate aquatic species.
Mentor, OH, April 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Enhancing Safety & Efficiency in Marine Animal Care
Handling live marine animals requires precision, safety, and care, particularly when working with large and fragile species like sharks. The Shark Crane was custom-designed to provide specialized lifting capabilities, ensuring the animals remain secure and comfortable during transport. This advancement eliminates the risks associated with traditional manual handling techniques, significantly improving animal welfare and timely transfer efficiency.
“With the Shark Crane, aquarium staff can transport marine animals with greater control, stability, and ease, ensuring a stress-free experience for both the animals and their caretakers,” said Nancy Slack, spokesperson for Air Technical Industries. “We take pride in creating tailor-made solutions that solve industry-specific challenges across multiple sectors, including Aerospace, Military, and Marine biology.”
Key Features & Benefits of the Shark Crane:
- Advanced Lifting Mechanism – Ensures secure and stable animal transport, minimizing stress on marine life.
- Ergonomic Design – Reduces strain on aquarium staff, improving workflow and efficiency.
- Custom-Built for Precision Handling – Uniquely Engineered serpentine design to meet the unique requirements of marine animal care.
- Proven Expertise in Specialized Solutions – Leverages ATI’s 60+ years of experience in material handling innovation.
Setting a New Standard in Custom-Engineered Solutions
For over six decades, Air Technical Industries has been at the forefront of material handling innovation, designing and manufacturing custom-engineered lifting, positioning, and transport systems for a wide range of industries, including Aerospace, Military, Manufacturing, and marine applications. The Shark Crane exemplifies ATI’s ability to develop innovative solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and operational excellence.
What ATI put together was exceptional,” raved Stephen Taylor, Principal in Charge at Vakota Architecture. Wildlife Conservation Society needed “a magical system of continuous motion,” according to Taylor, who originally proposed the idea as a railing system that would slide across the floor.
Even after the project was completed, Taylor continued to reach out to the experts at Air Technical Industries when he had cranes or swing arm lifts that needed to fit into small or unique spaces, calling them “great advisors” and “crane specialists.”
“We are thrilled to see our engineering expertise make a real difference in marine animal care, This project highlights our commitment to delivering custom-built equipment that meets the most demanding and specialized operational challenges.”
Discover how ATI is shaping the future of marine handling technology.
Read the full article here: https://airtechnical.com/ati-innovates-new-york-aquarium-one-kind-shark-crane/
The Shark Crane is still used regularly at the New York Aquarium.
Learn More About ATI’s Innovations
To explore ATI’s latest projects and custom solutions, visit:
https://airtechnical.com/projects/
