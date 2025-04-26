Are Homeschoolers Really Heard? The Old Schoolhouse® Wants to Know
The Old Schoolhouse® launches a national survey to give homeschool families a voice — and a reward for sharing it.
Gray, TN, April 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Are homeschool families truly being heard in today’s shifting educational landscape? The Old Schoolhouse®, a leader in homeschool education for over two decades, is determined to find out. Through its 2025 Homeschool Survey, the company is offering families across the nation a platform to share why they homeschool, how they choose curriculum, and what matters most in their educational journey.
The survey, hosted at HomeschoolSurvey.com, only takes a few minutes to complete, yet it carries weight that could influence curriculum development, support services, and advocacy for homeschool rights. As a thank you, every participant will receive two digital bundles valued at over $50 — filled with high school resources, unit studies, and more. It’s not just about giving feedback — it’s about getting something valuable in return.
“At The Old Schoolhouse®, we listen because we’re homeschoolers too,” said Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse®. “This survey helps us serve families better—and helps families be heard by those shaping the future of home education.”
The Old Schoolhouse® supports a wide range of homeschool needs from SchoolhouseTeachers.com to The Homeschool Minute. With the results of this survey, The Old Schoolhouse® hopes to continue shaping resources that reflect the real, everyday challenges and triumphs of homeschooling families.
Parents and guardians who homeschool are encouraged to take the survey today and help strengthen the voice of the homeschool community.
About The Old Schoolhouse®
The Old Schoolhouse® is a trusted trade magazine for homeschooling families, offering a wealth of resources, including articles, teaching units, product reviews, and educational guidance. With a commitment to faith-based education, The Old Schoolhouse® offers a variety of tools, including The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, SchoolhouseTeachers.com online courses, The Schoolhouse Network (co-ops), The Homeschool College Directory, and HomeschoolingFinds.com to help families navigate their homeschooling journey.
Contact
Gena Suarez
1-888-718-4663
https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/
publisher@theoldschoolhouse.com
