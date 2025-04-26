SAN Group Honors Top Member Agencies with 2025 Awards of Excellence
Awards presented at SAN’s Annual Business Meeting & Conference on April 11.
Hampton, NH, April 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN), the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, celebrated the achievements of its top-performing member agencies with the 2025 SAN Awards of Excellence, recognizing performance during 2024. The awards were presented during SAN’s Annual Business Meeting & Conference, held on April 11, 2025, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
These prestigious accolades honor agencies for excellence in profitability, strategic growth, and overall performance within the independent insurance channel.
SAN President’s Club Award
The J. Williams Insurance Agency of Braintree, MA, received the distinguished SAN President’s Club Award — one of SAN Group’s highest honors. SAN President Larry Rose presented the award to agency principal Jonathan Williams in recognition of the agency’s exceptional growth, operational excellence, and overall achievement.
Peak Performer Awards
Three agencies were recognized with Peak Performer Awards for achieving high profitability with SAN’s strategic partner carriers in 2024, coupled with strong business performance. This year’s recipients are:
• Valentine Insurance Agency – Catskill, NY
• HMS Agency – Albany, NY
• Ell Insurance – Du Bois, PA
Mountain Climber Awards
The Mountain Climber Awards honor new agencies that achieved key premium milestones within their first 12 or 36 months of SAN membership.
Mountain Climber Awards • 3-Year Achievement
• Koch Protect – Littleton, MA
• Kader Insurance Agency – East Berlin, CT
• ASK Insurance – Stratford, CT
• Wright Insurance Agency – South Yarmouth, MA
• Schiappa Insurance Agency – Cranston, RI
• L&Q Insurance Agency – Newton, MA
• LaFrance Insurance – Hopkinton, MA
Mountain Climber Awards • 1-Year Achievement
• Hilltown Insurance Agency – Oxford, MA
• The Answer Insurance Agency – Rochester, NY
• Safeshield Insurance – Stamford, CT
• MTZ Insurance – Methuen, MA
• Mo’s Insurance – Cheektowaga, NY
“These award-winning agencies represent the best of what it means to be part of SAN,” said Tom Lizotte, Chief Operating Officer of SAN Group. “Their entrepreneurial drive, client-first mindset and strategic execution are the foundation of our alliance’s ongoing success. We’re proud to honor their accomplishments and excited to support their continued growth.”
The SAN Awards of Excellence are based on agency performance, profitable growth, and the strength of carrier partnerships — highlighting results that align with strategic carrier goals and contribute to a quality, sustainable book of business.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group is the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, empowering over 500 member agencies across nine states to thrive. With access to 45+ top insurance carriers, SAN members collectively write over $1.9 billion in premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, The Agent Alliance, and continues to drive innovation and growth in the independent insurance channel. Learn more at www.sangroup.com.
