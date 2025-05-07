Space City Sound Celebrates a Decade of Harmony with 10th Anniversary Concert Featuring World-Class A Cappella Quartet, Smoke Ring

Space City Sound, Houston’s acclaimed all-voices a cappella chorus, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special concert, "Lightyear 10," on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The event will showcase the chorus's decade of musical achievements through a diverse repertoire, a performance with returning alumni, and the award-winning international quartet, Smoke Ring.