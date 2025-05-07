Space City Sound Celebrates a Decade of Harmony with 10th Anniversary Concert Featuring World-Class A Cappella Quartet, Smoke Ring
Space City Sound, Houston’s acclaimed all-voices a cappella chorus, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special concert, "Lightyear 10," on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The event will showcase the chorus's decade of musical achievements through a diverse repertoire, a performance with returning alumni, and the award-winning international quartet, Smoke Ring.
Under the direction of Patrick McAlexander, Space City Sound has garnered recognition for its unique interpretations and cohesive vocal blend. The chorus, which achieved a 10th-place ranking at the Barbershop Harmony Society’s 2024 International Barbershop Chorus competition, is set to perform its signature arrangements of songs spanning Broadway hits like “Opening Up” from Waitress The Musical and “When I Grow Up” from Matilda The Musical, to the jazz-pop standard “Don’t Know Why,” popularized by Norah Jones.
The anniversary celebration will also feature a performance by Smoke Ring, an internationally renowned a cappella quartet traveling from New York City. Their innovative approach to four-part harmony earned them 9th place at the Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Quartet competition.
“We couldn’t be prouder to share the stage with an electric and innovative quartet like Smoke Ring,” said Director Patrick McAlexander. “Space City Sound and Smoke Ring share a kinship, as both ensembles are blazing their own trails in the blossoming world of mixed barbershop harmony.”
Performances of "Lightyear 10" will take place on Saturday, June 7, at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM at the University of Houston Student Center Theater, located at 4455 University Dr #103/203, Houston, TX 77204.
In a nod to the chorus's history, Space City Sound will also welcome alumni members to the stage for a special performance of “The Nearness of You,” the first song the ensemble performed on the international stage.
About Space City Sound:
Based in Houston, Texas, Space City Sound is an all-voices barbershop chorus dedicated to performing a cappella music with a focus on barbershop harmony. The chorus is recognized for its engaging performances and creative arrangements, achieving international acclaim, including their recent 10th-place ranking at the 2024 International Barbershop Harmony Society Chorus competition. Guided by Director Patrick McAlexander, Space City Sound aims to share their passion for vocal harmony within the Houston community and beyond.
Ticket Information:
Information regarding tickets for "Lightyear 10" can be found at https://spacecitysound.org.
Media Contact:
Heather McDaniel
Heather.McDaniel@spacecitysound.org
