Digital Media Solutions Announces Planned Leadership Transition
Founding Executives to Transition from Daily Operations; Tim Robinson Appointed CEO
Clearwater, FL, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions, today announced a planned transition in its executive leadership team. Company founders Joe Marinucci (Chief Executive Officer), Fernando Borghese (President & Chief Operating Officer) and Matt Goodman (Chief Technology Officer), will be stepping back from their day-to-day roles as part of a planned evolution of the business. Tim Robinson has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
This transition marks a strategic step forward for DMS as it enters its next chapter of growth and innovation. While stepping away from daily operations, the founding executives will remain actively involved to ensure a smooth transition and continue to support the company's long-term vision.
“It has been an amazing run here at DMS,” said Joe Marinucci. “DMS just entered its 14th calendar year since founding, and it has been an absolute privilege to serve as CEO during that time. With the support of a new ownership group, the company is now set up for many more successful years. Tim is stepping in at a great time alongside a fantastic senior leadership team. The future looks very promising for DMS.”
“Leading DMS since day one has been an incredible journey,” said Fernando Borghese. “I’m proud of our team and the exceptional results we’ve delivered for our clients for 12+ years. With Tim stepping in as CEO and the strong momentum in our core markets, I’m excited for what’s ahead and look forward to supporting the transition into this next phase.”
Tim Robinson brings a proven track record of executive leadership and operational excellence. "I’m honored to build on the strong foundation established by Joe, Fernando and Matt, including their dedication to the success of the DMS customers and team,” said Tim. “I look forward to leading the company into its next chapter, focusing on innovation, growth and continued success for our team, partners and customers.” Before joining Digital Media Solutions, Robinson served as CEO of AgencyBloc, guiding the company through significant product expansion and accelerated growth. He has also been COO of several SaaS and digital marketing companies, where he oversaw go-to-market strategy, customer success, product development, M&A and operations, contributing to substantial increases in customer satisfaction, revenue and profitability.
Digital Media Solutions extends its gratitude to Joe, Fernando and Matt for their visionary leadership, passion and dedication over the past decade, which has laid a strong foundation for future success.
About DMS
Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS) drives better business results by connecting high-intent consumers with advertisers across our core verticals; Insurance (auto, home, health) and Education. Our innovative solutions help consumers shop and save, while helping our advertisers achieve above average return on ad spend. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.
For media inquiries, please contact marketing@dmsgroup.com.
This transition marks a strategic step forward for DMS as it enters its next chapter of growth and innovation. While stepping away from daily operations, the founding executives will remain actively involved to ensure a smooth transition and continue to support the company's long-term vision.
“It has been an amazing run here at DMS,” said Joe Marinucci. “DMS just entered its 14th calendar year since founding, and it has been an absolute privilege to serve as CEO during that time. With the support of a new ownership group, the company is now set up for many more successful years. Tim is stepping in at a great time alongside a fantastic senior leadership team. The future looks very promising for DMS.”
“Leading DMS since day one has been an incredible journey,” said Fernando Borghese. “I’m proud of our team and the exceptional results we’ve delivered for our clients for 12+ years. With Tim stepping in as CEO and the strong momentum in our core markets, I’m excited for what’s ahead and look forward to supporting the transition into this next phase.”
Tim Robinson brings a proven track record of executive leadership and operational excellence. "I’m honored to build on the strong foundation established by Joe, Fernando and Matt, including their dedication to the success of the DMS customers and team,” said Tim. “I look forward to leading the company into its next chapter, focusing on innovation, growth and continued success for our team, partners and customers.” Before joining Digital Media Solutions, Robinson served as CEO of AgencyBloc, guiding the company through significant product expansion and accelerated growth. He has also been COO of several SaaS and digital marketing companies, where he oversaw go-to-market strategy, customer success, product development, M&A and operations, contributing to substantial increases in customer satisfaction, revenue and profitability.
Digital Media Solutions extends its gratitude to Joe, Fernando and Matt for their visionary leadership, passion and dedication over the past decade, which has laid a strong foundation for future success.
About DMS
Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS) drives better business results by connecting high-intent consumers with advertisers across our core verticals; Insurance (auto, home, health) and Education. Our innovative solutions help consumers shop and save, while helping our advertisers achieve above average return on ad spend. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.
For media inquiries, please contact marketing@dmsgroup.com.
Contact
Digital Media Solutions, LLCContact
Charlene Sterphone
516-263-2985
https://www.digitalmediasolutions.com/
Charlene Sterphone
516-263-2985
https://www.digitalmediasolutions.com/
Categories