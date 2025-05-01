Dr. Gary G. Cohen’s Newly Released "Biblical Creation versus Darwinian Evolution" is an Enlightening Examination of Faith and Science
“Biblical Creation versus Darwinian Evolution: in Light of Modern Knowledge” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Gary G. Cohen is a thought-provoking exploration of the intersections between biblical teachings and modern scientific discoveries, aiming to harmonize faith with reason and scientific understanding.
Clermont, FL, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Biblical Creation versus Darwinian Evolution: in Light of Modern Knowledge”: an illuminating investigation into the compatibility of biblical creation and scientific discovery. “Biblical Creation versus Darwinian Evolution: in Light of Modern Knowledge” is the creation of published author, Dr. Gary G. Cohen, who graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia as a science major, and taught science courses in high school and college, including biology, chemistry, physics, geology, and astronomy. Soon after becoming a Christian, he joined the army, eventually becoming a USAR chaplain (colonel) and graduating from the USAF Air War College. He earned his doctorate from Grace Seminary in Winona Lake, Indiana, and subsequently taught biblical courses and Hebrew and Greek in various seminaries and colleges. He is a popular speaker in churches and has held seminars in Seoul, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. In recent years, he taught at Trinity International University, Miami Campus.
Gary was one of the translators of the New King James Bible and a contributor of notes for various study Bibles. He testified before the US Senate, on the Everett Dirksen (R-IL) subcommittee on prayer and Bible reading in public schools. He and his wife, Marion, have three grown children and make their home in Central Florida.
Dr. Cohen shares, “'All truth is God’s truth,' so the believer need not fear. Eventually, true biblical interpretation and true scientific knowledge will harmonize. Thus, this book attempts to harmonize true modern scientific discoveries with careful biblical interpretation. It magnifies our Creator! Some on both sides will frown, disliking our arguments against Darwinian evolution, while on the other side of the aisle, some believers will likewise not, at first, accept some of our suggestions on the interpretation of some verses. Don’t put the book down. Keep reading!
“Remember that Jesus said, 'And no man puts new wine into old bottles' (Mark 2:22).
“If you read this book, you will, hopefully, learn many new things about the human body, animal classification, astronomy, history, paleontology, and logic.
“This book is written for the believer who loves God and the Bible but is perplexed by the advocacy in schools and in literature pushing evolution and excluding all mention of God or 'intelligent design.' It attempts to show (1) the impossibility of godless evolution, (2) the evidence for God being the creator of our world, and (3) the harmony between the Bible and true modern scientific knowledge.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Gary G. Cohen’s new book is a compelling resource for readers seeking clarity on how biblical truths align with the complexities of modern science. With insights into topics like astronomy, history, paleontology, and the human body, this book provides a robust foundation for believers navigating questions of faith and reason.
Consumers can purchase “Biblical Creation versus Darwinian Evolution: in Light of Modern Knowledge” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Biblical Creation versus Darwinian Evolution: in Light of Modern Knowledge,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
