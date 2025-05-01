Dr. Beatrice M. Parker’s Newly Released "Please Stop Abusing Me" is a Courageous and Heartfelt Account of Overcoming Domestic Abuse and Finding Healing Through Faith
“Please Stop Abusing Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Beatrice M. Parker is a powerful personal testimony of surviving years of abuse in a Christian marriage, offering hope and guidance for women experiencing similar struggles.
Sacramento, CA, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Please Stop Abusing Me”: a raw and courageous story of survival, faith, and healing. “Please Stop Abusing Me” is the creation of published author, Dr. Beatrice M. Parker, who attended Emmanuel Bible College and Seminary in Los Angeles, California, graduating in 2024 with a doctor of divinity degree. She and her husband of fifty-one years were pastors before he passed in 2021. She resides in Elk Grove, California, and has been blessed with three sons, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Dr. Parker shares, “Domestic abuse is a common issue in many families, including Christian ones. It is often kept hidden due to the shame it brings, especially in Christian marriages, where people might be shocked to learn it is happening. My husband was a pastor, and it was happening in our home. It took me a while to tell my story, but I felt if it could help women who are in abusive relationships, I needed to share it. So I am telling my story of how God saved me from years of abuse.
To the many women who are in abusive relationships, continue to trust God, and pray for him to lead you to godly counselors. There is help for you. Psalm 34 says, 'I sought the Lord, and He heard me and delivered me from all my fears.' He will deliver you from your enemy. Anyone who is abusing you is your enemy, but God is greater than they are. I am living proof of God’s protection. I have tasted, trusted, and believed in him, and he delivered me from abuse.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Beatrice M. Parker’s new book provides invaluable support for women in abusive relationships and those seeking a path to healing through faith in God.
Consumers can purchase “Please Stop Abusing Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Please Stop Abusing Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
