Fandom-Inspired Fashion Sees Growing Momentum in India

A quiet but powerful cultural shift is sweeping across India — one that blends identity, nostalgia, and fashion into wearable art. The country’s fan merchandise industry is booming, fueled by a growing community of young consumers who proudly wear their passions. At the center of this movement is The Banyan Tee, a homegrown brand that’s turning fandom into a lifestyle.