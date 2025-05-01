Sandy Benton’s New Book, “C A S I M,” is a Gripping Sci-Fi Novel That Follows a Being Crafted for War as He Fights Back Against His Intended Purpose and Programming
New York, NY, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sandy Benton has completed her most recent book, “C A S I M”: a compelling tale that centers around Kark, a being created for warfare by the Casim civilization, who teams up with two humans to fight against his nature and forge a path of his own design.
“In a galaxy where diplomacy once reigned supreme, the tranquil civilization of Casim has tampered with their genetic makeup transforming their society into warriors driven by greed and a lust for dominion,” writes Benton. “Among them is Kark, a creation bred for warfare, but haunted by a conscience that rebels against the atrocities he’s been engineered to commit. Determined to break free from his violent existence, Kark forms an unlikely alliance with two humans, risking everything to escape the clutches of his creators.
“In this gripping tale of betrayal and redemption, Kark must confront his own identity and navigate a universe torn apart by ambition and cruelty. Will he summon the courage to defy his makers and carve out a new path for himself? Or will the shadows of his past consume him, condemning him to a fate he cannot escape?
“As the story unfolds, Kark grapples with the realization of his complicity in the horrors perpetrated by his society. Despite his warrior training, he’s always held on to a sense of honor and respect for life. Now faced with the truth of his origins, he’s torn between his ingrained instincts and his moral convictions.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sandy Benton’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Kark’s journey to discover his true self, separate from the violence and aggression of his intended programming. But as Kark attempts to reconcile his origins with his hopes for the future, will he be able to accept these conflicting forces within himself, or will the weight of his guilt prove too heavy to bear?
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “C A S I M” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
