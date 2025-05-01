James Michael Linday’s New Book, "Adventures of the Flying Box," is a Charming Story That Follows a Flying Winged Box Who Sets Out and Journeys All Over the World
Redmond, OR, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author James Michael Linday has completed his most recent book, “Adventures of the Flying Box”: a riveting tale that centers around a flying box who, while out flying one day, gets caught up in a whirlwind adventure that carries him across the globe, where he meets all sorts of new friends.
Author James Michael Linday grew up in the Pacific Northwest and attended the University of Oregon, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s in community development. His career covered over thirty-five years in the education field, during which he utilized teaching methods throughout his career and in life.
“‘The Flying Box’ is a whimsical story of a fictitious character who, while enjoying his own life, ends up in precarious situations,” writes Linday. “Throughout his adventures, he keeps a smile and a positive attitude that carry him forward to happiness.”
Published by Fulton Books, James Michael Linday’s book is a heartfelt and imaginative tale that promises to transport readers as they follow along on this incredible journey, all while inviting them to take part by illustrating the flying box’s story on their own.
With a host of colorful characters and exciting scenarios to help bring Linday’s story to life, “Adventures of the Flying Box” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this thrilling tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Adventures of the Flying Box” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
