Author Joe Reyes’s New Book, "Reforged: Scott Fairlamb's Story," is a Compelling Account of One Man’s Struggles Following His Participation in the January 6 Riots
Recent release “Reforged: Scott Fairlamb's Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joe Reyes is a thought-provoking biographical account that documents the story of Scott Fairlamb, an American patriot who participated in the January 6 riots, and how his arrest and imprisonment impacted his life.
New York, NY, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joe Reyes has completed his new book, “Reforged: Scott Fairlamb's Story”: a powerful true account of one man’s trials and struggles following his arrest and imprisonment for participating in the January 6 riots at the US Capital.
“Scott Fairlamb was and still is an American patriot,” writes Reyes. “There was a time when he became a political prisoner, but that he no longer is. This is a story about his capture and imprisonment and how it affected him as a human being during and after his time away. His journey to returning home is a fascinating one, involving overcoming, hope, and survival. In the end, for Scott, taking this path was all for the better, and here you’ll read how and why. Scott Fairlamb would often go on to say that he had entered the furnace and exited as someone new, reforged in the armor of God.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joe Reyes’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Fairlamb’s experiences both during and after the riots, exploring what led him to participate and how his punishment changed the course of his life. Emotionally stirring and heartfelt, “Reforged: Scott Fairlamb’s Story” is a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the wake of insurmountable odds.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Reforged: Scott Fairlamb's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
