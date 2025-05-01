Author Joe Reyes’s New Book, "Reforged: Scott Fairlamb's Story," is a Compelling Account of One Man’s Struggles Following His Participation in the January 6 Riots

Recent release “Reforged: Scott Fairlamb's Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joe Reyes is a thought-provoking biographical account that documents the story of Scott Fairlamb, an American patriot who participated in the January 6 riots, and how his arrest and imprisonment impacted his life.