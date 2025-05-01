Author Forrest C. Greenslade, PhD’s New Book, “Animal Farm: The Rest of the Story,” is a Powerful Allegory for the Current Political Climate and Crisis in America

Recent release “Animal Farm: The Rest of the Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Forrest C. Greenslade, PhD is a thought-provoking novel that explores the current political crisis facing Americans through the allegory of an animal farm. As the Great Outstanding Pigs take over the farm, a new leader emerges that plunges the animals into a dark time that outright threatens their democracy.