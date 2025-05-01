Author Forrest C. Greenslade, PhD’s New Book, “Animal Farm: The Rest of the Story,” is a Powerful Allegory for the Current Political Climate and Crisis in America
Recent release “Animal Farm: The Rest of the Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Forrest C. Greenslade, PhD is a thought-provoking novel that explores the current political crisis facing Americans through the allegory of an animal farm. As the Great Outstanding Pigs take over the farm, a new leader emerges that plunges the animals into a dark time that outright threatens their democracy.
Pittsboro, NC, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Forrest C. Greenslade, PhD, who holds a BS in biology at Harpur College of the State University of New York, and MS and PhD degrees in molecular biology at Tulane University, has completed his new book, “Animal Farm: The Rest of the Story”: a stirring and poignant tale inspired by George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” that examines the current political climate and threats to American democracy.
Forrest C. Greenslade was born in 1939 in Endicott, New York, and grew up in Upstate New York. He held research or management positions at IBM, Argonne National Laboratory, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and the Population Council. He has also served as President of Ipas, an international women’s health organization. The author conducted some of the earliest research on DNA and RNA in early embryonic development and on molecular mechanisms of drug action, and he directed the worldwide introduction of reproductive health technologies. Currently, Dr. Greenslade lives in Chatham County, North Carolina, with his wife, where he creates nature-inspired paintings and sculpture in his Organic Forestry Studio and welcomes guests to the Artist’s Garret Airbnb just above.
“Things went well after the farmer was expelled,” writes Dr. Greenslade. “All the animals worked together. They made rules to ensure the old ways did not come back to the farm. However, the pigs decided that ‘all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.’ They took up residence in the farmhouse, which was prohibited by the rules. They dominated the other animals. The farm became even worse than it was when the human farmer was in charge. Some pigs banded together and formed a powerful group: The Great Outstanding Pigs. The GOP made the other pigs, and all the other animals, work long hours under intolerable conditions.
“Then, a different pig took over the GOP—the Great Orange Pig. What followed may well have challenged democracy in the twenty-first century.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Forrest C. Greenslade, PhD’s engaging tale will captivate readers, waking them up to the very real dangers that Americans are currently facing from within by way of their political leaders. Equal parts eye-opening and haunting, “Animal Farm: The Rest of the Story” is not only a warning but a call to action to stand up for one’s rights and oppose fascism before it is too late.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Animal Farm: The Rest of the Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
