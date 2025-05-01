In Author Chad Warwick’s New Book, "Victims of the State: The Underground," a Clever Black-Marketeer Defies a Harsh Socialist Regime Using His Wits and the Free Market
Recent release “Victims of the State: The Underground” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chad Warwick is a gripping novel set in a dystopian world where society has fallen under the control of a relentless socialist agenda. While ignoring the deteriorating quality of life for the masses, a class of rapacious politicians still vie for power. But the underground is growing, eating away at the socialist state from the inside out, and no one knows who its leader is.
Cincinnati, OH, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chad Warwick, a retired attorney and day trader who currently resides in Cincinnati, has completed his new book, “Victims of the State: The Underground”: a chilling exploration of a society that has become decimated by a socialist agenda, and the rise of an underground movement determined to reclaim freedom.
“Boredom, drudgery, with an occasional excitement brought about by food shortages or blackouts; the illnesses of a dying society devoid of imagination, inventiveness, even competence,” writes Warwick. “At the apex of its soulless construct sit the powerful, cunningly wrestling for position, seeking control over a people who no longer care who controls their lives. And there is no Atlantis, waiting in the wings to provide guidance for those who have been slowly robbed of their will to create, to invent, to prove their competence. The soul of the individual has been lost to the tyranny of the group. The heart of our once great nation is awash in a sea of socialist propaganda decrying individualism as selfish and egotistical.
“But something has awakened in the ashes of our civilization. It is every bit as cunning as the power hungry whose socialist agenda created this miasma, and it has grown in spite of their efforts to crush it. Born with no lust for power, no desire for the greater good, and no ism to offer, it has, nevertheless, grown at an alarming rate, or perhaps not alarming. If the individual is ever to be freed from the yoke of the lying, manipulative control of socialism, perhaps the answer is in the alarming growth of that thing, that black market, that underground which promises to free the VICTIMS OF THE STATE.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chad Warwick’s enthralling tale offers readers a stark warning against the dangers of unchecked power while offering an inspiring tale of defiance and resilience. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Victims of the State: The Underground” is sure to captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Victims of the State: The Underground” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
