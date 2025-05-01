In Author Chad Warwick’s New Book, "Victims of the State: The Underground," a Clever Black-Marketeer Defies a Harsh Socialist Regime Using His Wits and the Free Market

Recent release “Victims of the State: The Underground” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chad Warwick is a gripping novel set in a dystopian world where society has fallen under the control of a relentless socialist agenda. While ignoring the deteriorating quality of life for the masses, a class of rapacious politicians still vie for power. But the underground is growing, eating away at the socialist state from the inside out, and no one knows who its leader is.