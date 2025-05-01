Author Julie Hughes’s New Book, "Lessons in Courage: A Square Books Adventure," Follows a Young Boy Who Finds Himself Transported Back in Time to the Revolutionary War
Recent release “Lessons in Courage: A Square Books Adventure” from Covenant Books author Julie Hughes is a captivating story of a young boy who finds a mysterious book with the power to send him back in time. Now transported to the Revolutionary War, he’ll have to find a way home while learning about himself and his nation’s history.
Callaway, VA, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Julie Hughes, a loving mother who was raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains of southwestern Virginia and holds a lifelong passion for history, nature, and reading, has completed her new book, “Lessons in Courage: A Square Books Adventure”: a riveting historical fiction adventure that centers around a young boy’s magical journey through time to witness the Revolutionary War with his own eyes.
“Erin Mettle and his nomadic family have just moved to a new town,” writes Hughes. “While exploring this town and trying to figure out how he fits in, Erin stumbles into a rundown bookstore, and an unlikely friendship with the shopkeeper forms. Erin soon learns you can’t judge a book by its cover as he is transported through time and finds himself in the middle of the Revolutionary War. Through his struggles to both belong and find his way back home, Erin must tackle questions of his own self-worth and discover what it takes to have courage and form true friendships. Join Erin on this amazing journey of discovery.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Julie Hughes’s new book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Erin’s epic journey to discover exactly what life was like during the American Revolution, and what the brave men who defended this country faced. With colorful artwork to help bring Hughes’s story to life, “Lessons in Courage: A Square Books Adventure” is sure to delight readers and help foster a love of reading and history.
Readers can purchase “Lessons in Courage: A Square Books Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
