Author Julie Hughes’s New Book, "Lessons in Courage: A Square Books Adventure," Follows a Young Boy Who Finds Himself Transported Back in Time to the Revolutionary War

Recent release “Lessons in Courage: A Square Books Adventure” from Covenant Books author Julie Hughes is a captivating story of a young boy who finds a mysterious book with the power to send him back in time. Now transported to the Revolutionary War, he’ll have to find a way home while learning about himself and his nation’s history.