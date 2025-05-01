Author Doug Andrews’s New Book, "Strange Dreams & Screams: Spooky Tales of Terror," is a Stirring Collection of Short Horror Stories That Will Captivate and Shock Readers
Recent release “Strange Dreams & Screams: Spooky Tales of Terror” from Page Publishing author Doug Andrews is a compelling and thought-provoking assortment of short, chilling, and terrifying horror stories. Inspired by titans of the horror genre, each story of this anthology is perfectly designed to scare and shock readers with each turn of the page, all the while leaving them hungry for more.
Chandler, TX, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Doug Andrews has completed his new book, “Strange Dreams & Screams: Spooky Tales of Terror”: a gripping and potent anthology of short horror stories that will transport readers on a wild ride of terror with every new tale.
“Fear drives the imagination toward the unknown…through the dark corridors of madness, and uncertainty,” writes Andrews. “The entryway beckons the weary traveler toward the individual portals of endless mazes…some of which have no exit! Only the curious and brave dare to enter this world of darkness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Doug Andrews’s enthralling series is inspired by the works of Manly Wade Wellman, Robert E. Howard, Joseph Payne Brennan, August Derleth, and many more classic authors of the horror genre. Expertly paced and full of suspense, every entry of “Strange Dreams & Screams” is sure to delight fans of horror, keeping them spellbound right up until the thrilling end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Strange Dreams & Screams: Spooky Tales of Terror” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
