Author Doug Andrews’s New Book, "Strange Dreams & Screams: Spooky Tales of Terror," is a Stirring Collection of Short Horror Stories That Will Captivate and Shock Readers

Recent release “Strange Dreams & Screams: Spooky Tales of Terror” from Page Publishing author Doug Andrews is a compelling and thought-provoking assortment of short, chilling, and terrifying horror stories. Inspired by titans of the horror genre, each story of this anthology is perfectly designed to scare and shock readers with each turn of the page, all the while leaving them hungry for more.