Author Joseph Peter Krupski’s New Book, "Bailie Beach," is Inspired by a Captivating True Story That Took Place on Eastern Long Island in the Summer of 1962

Recent release “Bailie Beach” from Page Publishing author Joseph Peter Krupski is a spellbinding narrative that centers on Tommy, who returns home from college for the summer, seeking to find true love. In a short period, he meets three girls within four days and attempts to date all three in one weekend.