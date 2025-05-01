Author Joseph Peter Krupski’s New Book, "Bailie Beach," is Inspired by a Captivating True Story That Took Place on Eastern Long Island in the Summer of 1962
Recent release “Bailie Beach” from Page Publishing author Joseph Peter Krupski is a spellbinding narrative that centers on Tommy, who returns home from college for the summer, seeking to find true love. In a short period, he meets three girls within four days and attempts to date all three in one weekend.
Baxter, TN, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Peter Krupski, who was born in Greenport, Long Island, New York, has completed his new book, “Bailie Beach”: an enthralling work that follows Tommy as he develops a separate relationship with two of the girls and tries to manage dating both secretly. His two relationships become challenged by a past relationship that haunts him. His summer job pressures him, and his inability to choose between the two girls adds complications. He does find true love, only to have it threatened by obsession, betrayal, and revenge.
Author Joseph Peter Krupski has been married to his wife, Rebecca, for fifty-nine years. He is the proud father of four children, blessing him with nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His background experience includes being an electronic technician, and electronic engineer, also holding management positions during a twenty-eight-year career working for a Fortune 500 company. After retiring at the age of fifty-two, he took a position as a financial advisor with a large firm for seven years. In 2002, he became a travel agent in his wife’s travel agency, having the opportunity to travel the world. He was a musician and had written poetry and short stories, and now he has written his first novel. He plans to publish additional books in the genres of romance, mystery, and a book of short stories in the future.
Krupski begins, “The sun was intermittently reflecting brightly off the windshield of the white 1961 Chevy Bel Air. Tommy Celatka was driving as he approached the Whitestone Bridge to cross over onto Long Island. The presence of the sea air reached his sense of smell. The pungent scent in the air changed slightly with the cool breeze hitting his face. The temperature was a pleasant seventy-five degrees, a perfect day for driving. He could see the water of Long Island Sound crossing the bridge as the car reached the other side onto the Cross Island Parkway. Seeing the deep blue color of the water brought back memories of his youth over the last nineteen-plus years he had spent living on the island. Tommy was headed home for the summer after completing his first year in a business management degree program at Syracuse University. He had experienced some delay at the close of the semester. A personal injury prevented him from leaving right after final exams.”
He continues, “The traffic was moderate at eleven o’clock on that Thursday morning of June 14, 1962. He enjoyed driving his ’61 sport coupe that his father had bought for him. The car was a surprise when he returned home for spring break that year. The volume on the radio was turned up with one of his favorite songs playing, ‘Blue Moon’ by the Marcels. He liked singing along to the words. He had a decent voice, but not one that would bring him fame. He looked forward to coming home for the summer, expecting it would be a totally new experience. His intuition was envisioning a few unexpected surprises which he hoped would be pleasant. He was feeling enthusiastic in getting the summer of ’62 started with a bang.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Peter Krupski’s memorable tale portrays that true love has no boundaries and can overcome adversity through forgiveness. The story illustrates the role friendship can play in one’s life in obtaining resolution. It validates the good and bad consequences that can result from the decisions one makes in life that can impact others.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Bailie Beach" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, ReaderHouse, or Barnes and Noble.
