Luxury Waterfront Residence in Eagle, Idaho's Prestigious Gated Community
Luxury 3-bed, 3.5-bath waterfront home in Eagle’s gated community featuring smart home automation, panoramic views, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Includes a chef’s kitchen with Bosch, Wolf, and SubZero appliances, a custom great room with LED-lit bar, and a primary suite with heated floors and custom closets. Outdoor amenities include a built-in BBQ, firepit, and patio heaters, plus a finished garage with Tesla charger.
Eagle, ID, April 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- City of Trees Real Estate, a leading real estate team with over $2 billion in sales across the Treasure Valley, announces the listing of a refined waterfront estate located at 1945 East Lone Shore Lane, Eagle, ID 83616. Situated within an exclusive gated enclave, this meticulously designed property offers a sophisticated blend of architectural elegance, state-of-the-art technology, and unparalleled waterfront access.
Encompassing 2,662 square feet, the residence features three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, thoughtfully designed to maximize both privacy and open-concept living. Expansive panoramic views of the water serve as a focal point, enhanced by a 15-foot stacking glass wall that seamlessly connects interior living spaces to a bespoke outdoor retreat. The exterior entertaining area is fully equipped with a built-in BBQ, fire pit, and patio heaters, creating a year-round extension of the home’s living space.
The chef’s kitchen is appointed with premium appliances, including Bosch, a Wolf steam oven, a SubZero wine refrigerator, and a striking waterfall island—designed to accommodate both culinary pursuits and social gatherings. The adjoining great room features a custom fireplace wall and a floating LED-lit bar, offering a refined setting for entertaining.
Advanced smart home automation is integrated throughout the residence, powered by a Crestron system that controls lighting, climate, motorized shades, and audiovisual components. The primary suite provides a private sanctuary, complete with heated flooring, dual vanities, and custom-designed closets.
Additional features include a finished garage with epoxy flooring, custom built-ins, and a dedicated Tesla charging station, reflecting the property's attention to modern luxury and convenience.
Nestled within a secure gated community, the residence offers exclusivity while maintaining close proximity to Eagle’s fine dining, boutique shopping, and recreational amenities.
About City of Trees Real Estate
City of Trees Real Estate is a leading real estate team serving the Treasure Valley area, with over $2 billion in total sales. Dedicated to excellence, market expertise, and client-focused service, the firm specializes in luxury homes, residential properties, and strategic investments throughout Boise, Eagle, Meridian, and beyond.
City of Trees Real Estate is brokered through Keller Williams Realty Boise.
Kasandra Henry
208-982-0013
cityoftreesrealestate.com
