Luxury Waterfront Residence in Eagle, Idaho's Prestigious Gated Community

Luxury 3-bed, 3.5-bath waterfront home in Eagle’s gated community featuring smart home automation, panoramic views, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Includes a chef’s kitchen with Bosch, Wolf, and SubZero appliances, a custom great room with LED-lit bar, and a primary suite with heated floors and custom closets. Outdoor amenities include a built-in BBQ, firepit, and patio heaters, plus a finished garage with Tesla charger.