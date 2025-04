Luxury Waterfront Residence in Eagle, Idaho's Prestigious Gated Community

Eagle, ID, April 26, 2025 --( PR.com )-- City of Trees Real Estate, a leading real estate team with over $2 billion in sales across the Treasure Valley, announces the listing of a refined waterfront estate located at 1945 East Lone Shore Lane, Eagle, ID 83616. Situated within an exclusive gated enclave, this meticulously designed property offers a sophisticated blend of architectural elegance, state-of-the-art technology, and unparalleled waterfront access.Encompassing 2,662 square feet, the residence features three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, thoughtfully designed to maximize both privacy and open-concept living. Expansive panoramic views of the water serve as a focal point, enhanced by a 15-foot stacking glass wall that seamlessly connects interior living spaces to a bespoke outdoor retreat. The exterior entertaining area is fully equipped with a built-in BBQ, fire pit, and patio heaters, creating a year-round extension of the home’s living space.The chef’s kitchen is appointed with premium appliances, including Bosch, a Wolf steam oven, a SubZero wine refrigerator, and a striking waterfall island—designed to accommodate both culinary pursuits and social gatherings. The adjoining great room features a custom fireplace wall and a floating LED-lit bar, offering a refined setting for entertaining.Advanced smart home automation is integrated throughout the residence, powered by a Crestron system that controls lighting, climate, motorized shades, and audiovisual components. The primary suite provides a private sanctuary, complete with heated flooring, dual vanities, and custom-designed closets.Additional features include a finished garage with epoxy flooring, custom built-ins, and a dedicated Tesla charging station, reflecting the property's attention to modern luxury and convenience.Nestled within a secure gated community, the residence offers exclusivity while maintaining close proximity to Eagle’s fine dining, boutique shopping, and recreational amenities.About City of Trees Real EstateCity of Trees Real Estate is a leading real estate team serving the Treasure Valley area, with over $2 billion in total sales. Dedicated to excellence, market expertise, and client-focused service, the firm specializes in luxury homes, residential properties, and strategic investments throughout Boise, Eagle, Meridian, and beyond.City of Trees Real Estate is brokered through Keller Williams Realty Boise.