Tudor-Style Estate on Private Acre Lot Listed Near The Village in Boise

Tudor-style 5-bed, 3.5-bath home on nearly an acre in Boise, featuring light oak floors, double ovens, a finished basement with gym and media space, and a spacious primary suite with multiple walk-in closets. The park-like backyard offers a covered outdoor living area, pool, jacuzzi, two fire pits, and lush landscaping. Additional features include a circular driveway with fountain, oversized garage, and gated RV parking.