Tudor-Style Estate on Private Acre Lot Listed Near The Village in Boise
Tudor-style 5-bed, 3.5-bath home on nearly an acre in Boise, featuring light oak floors, double ovens, a finished basement with gym and media space, and a spacious primary suite with multiple walk-in closets. The park-like backyard offers a covered outdoor living area, pool, jacuzzi, two fire pits, and lush landscaping. Additional features include a circular driveway with fountain, oversized garage, and gated RV parking.
Boise, ID, April 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- City of Trees Real Estate, a team with over $2 billion in real estate sales across the Treasure Valley, announces the listing of a Tudor-style residence offering a rare combination of architectural charm, expansive outdoor living, and a central location. Situated at 12445 W Ginger Creek Dr., Boise, ID 83713, this five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home is set on nearly an acre of landscaped grounds with no HOA restrictions.
The 3,893-square-foot property is designed to accommodate both daily living and large-scale entertaining. The main level and upstairs hallways feature light oak hardwood floors, contributing to the home’s warm and timeless aesthetic. The kitchen is equipped with double ovens, offering functionality for gatherings, events, and holiday hosting.
The primary suite includes three closets—two of which are walk-in—providing ample storage and organization space. A finished basement extends the living area with a spacious great room, a dedicated home gym, additional storage, and a flexible space ideal for a media or game room.
Outdoor amenities are a focal point of the property. A covered outdoor living area with automatic sun shades and a gas/wood-burning fireplace creates a versatile space for year-round use. The backyard includes two distinct fire pit areas—one custom-designed with sunken seating, and another adjacent to the pool—enhancing the setting for evening gatherings. Additional features include a jacuzzi, ambient gas tiki torches, and a conveniently located poolside bathroom.
“This property offers a unique blend of classic design, modern comforts, and exceptional outdoor spaces,” said Francesca Steiner, listing agent with City of Trees Real Estate. “Its location near Eagle Road and The Village, combined with nearly an acre of private, thoughtfully designed grounds, makes it a rare find in Boise.”
The exterior also features a circular driveway with a central fountain, an oversized garage, and gated RV parking, providing flexibility for multiple vehicles and recreational storage.
Located just minutes from Eagle Road, The Village at Meridian, and major conveniences, the property offers both privacy and accessibility within one of Boise’s most desirable areas.
About City of Trees Real Estate
City of Trees Real Estate is a leading real estate team serving the Treasure Valley area, with over $2 billion in total sales. Dedicated to excellence, market expertise, and client-focused service, the firm specializes in luxury homes, residential properties, and strategic investments throughout Boise, Eagle, Meridian, and beyond.
City of Trees Real Estate is brokered through Keller Williams Realty Boise.
Contact
City of Trees Real Estate
Francesca Steiner
650-773-9697
cityoftreesrealestate.com
