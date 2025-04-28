CONFERS Board of Directors and Executive Committee Election Results Announced
Dover, DE, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Consortium for Execution of Rendezvous and Servicing Operations (CONFERS) Executive Committee elections took place following the Board meeting on April 16, 2025.
Joerg Kreisel, Chairman + Co-Founder, iBOSS, was unanimously reelected as CONFERS President by the CONFERS Board of Directors.
Jon Beam, CEO, Rogue Space Systems, was reelected as CONFERS Vice President. David Barnhart, CEO + Co-Founder, Arkisys, was newly elected as CONFERS Secretary. Joe Anderson, Vice President, SpaceLogistics, was reelected as CONFERS Treasurer.
Late last month, the CONFERS Nomination Committee announced the election results for three Directors seats in the Board Class of 2028, and one seat to fill a vacancy in the Board Class of 2026. Reelected to the Board were Joe Anderson, SpaceLogistics, and Joerg Kreisel, iBOSS. Newly elected to the Board were Tahara Dawkins, Astroscale U.S., and Victor Nifo, MDA Space.
About CONFERS
CONFERS is the independent not-for-profit global trade association developing recommendations for industry-led voluntary consensus standards and guiding international policies for satellite servicing that contribute to a sustainable, safe, and diverse space economy.
