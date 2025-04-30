HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Critical Care Excellence
Englewood, CO, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This Critical Care Awareness Month, HCA HealthONE Swedish announced it was recognized by Healthgrades as being among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care for 5 years in a row (2021 – 2025), putting it in the top 5% of acute care hospitals in the nation. Healthgrades’s independent analysis of publicly reported care data demonstrates HCA HealthONE Swedish’s longstanding commitment to providing the highest-quality and safest patient care. Additionally, the agency announced the following accolades:
· Recipient of the Healthgrades Critical Care Excellence Award for 6 Years in a Row (2020-2025)
· Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis for 13 Years in a Row (2013-2025)
· Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism for 11 Years in a Row (2015-2025)
· Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Respiratory Failure for 7 Years in a Row (2019-2025)
· Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Diabetic Emergencies for 3 Years in a Row (2023-2025)
As a Level I Trauma Center, American Burn Association-verified Burn Center and Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center, HCA HealthONE Swedish provides 68 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, including burn, cardiac, medical, neuro and trauma ICUs staffed by fellowship-trained specialists in medical, neurologic and surgical critical care.
“We’re honored to receive these recognitions from Healthgrades for our critical care services that underscore our team’s dedication and expertise,” said Mary Laird Warner, chief medical officer of HCA HealthONE Swedish. “We’re committed to not only saving lives, but providing an exceptional quality of life in recovery.”
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
