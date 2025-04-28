Colorado Springsteen Celebrates 50 Years of "Born to Run" at Boulder Theater

“Born to Run,” released 6.25.1975 is one of the most iconic albums in rock history. Colorado Springsteen, the premier Bruce tribute band, will perform the album in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The breadth and difficulty of these songs poses a challenge for any group and tackling the entire album is indeed an achievement. Fans of Springsteen know that the music on this particular record signals his transition from New Jersey’s best kept secret to national touring powerhouse.