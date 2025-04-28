Colorado Springsteen Celebrates 50 Years of "Born to Run" at Boulder Theater
“Born to Run,” released 6.25.1975 is one of the most iconic albums in rock history. Colorado Springsteen, the premier Bruce tribute band, will perform the album in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The breadth and difficulty of these songs poses a challenge for any group and tackling the entire album is indeed an achievement. Fans of Springsteen know that the music on this particular record signals his transition from New Jersey’s best kept secret to national touring powerhouse.
Boulder, CO, April 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It has been such a gratifying process to work up these tunes! The band sounds so good playing these epics and we can’t wait to share them with the audience!
“You know this album is just a little bit older than I am but the music holds up so well.
“You can find truth in the stories Bruce tells and the melodies are so classic. It’s no wonder that this album is a fan and critic favorite,” said Damon Smith, singer and guitarist for the band.
Get your tickets at the Boulder Theater box office or online today.
Contact
Damon Smith
970-545-1765
www.coloradospringsteen.com
