Colorado Springsteen Celebrates 50 Years of "Born to Run" at Boulder Theater

Boulder, CO, April 28, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “It has been such a gratifying process to work up these tunes! The band sounds so good playing these epics and we can’t wait to share them with the audience!“You know this album is just a little bit older than I am but the music holds up so well.“You can find truth in the stories Bruce tells and the melodies are so classic. It’s no wonder that this album is a fan and critic favorite,” said Damon Smith, singer and guitarist for the band.Get your tickets at the Boulder Theater box office or online today.