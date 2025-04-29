Meramec Secure Launches “TPA in a Box” Platform to Empower Retailers and OEMs with In-House Service Contract Programs
Chicago, IL, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Meramec Secure, a national leader in specialty insurance and service contract solutions, proudly announces the launch of its innovative platform, TPA in a Box.
This comprehensive solution is designed to assist retailers and original equipment
manufacturers (OEMs) in establishing and managing in-house service contract programs efficiently and effectively, and is perfect for:
- Furniture and Lighting
- Major Appliances
- Small Appliances
- Major Electronics
- Portable Electronics
- Sporting Goods and Exercise Equipment
- Jewelry and Watches
- Prescription Glasses and Sunglasses
- Power Tools
- Lawn and Garden
- Almost any Consumer Product is Eligible
TPA in a Box offers a modular framework, enabling clients to customize their programs by selecting from a curated network of top-tier providers. These providers offer services across various domains, including insurance, underwriting, compliance, licensing, service networks, depot services, parts, and technology platforms. This approach ensures flexibility and adaptability to meet specific client needs.
“We created TPA in a Box to give retailers and OEMs a better path to launching or improving service contract programs, without the cost and delay of building everything from scratch or outsourcing the customer relationship,” said Mike Frosch, President of Meramec Secure. “Our ecosystem is flexible, proven, and designed to deliver rapid results.”
Meramec Secure's commitment to delivering adaptable and efficient service contract programs and warranty solutions is evident in the recent completion of several new retailer and OEM programs. This initiative highlights their dedication to providing scalable and effective service contract solutions.
About Meramec Secure®
Meramec Secure is a nationwide designer and producer of specialty insurance and service contract solutions, assisting companies in sourcing or building new specialty insurance, service contract, and warranty products and programs. With extensive relationships with subject matter experts and multiple insurance carriers, Meramec Secure provides custom solutions that eliminate frictional costs and ensure compliance, licensing, and other critical elements.
For more information about TPA in a Box℠ please visit https://tpainabox.com or contact:
Mike Frosch, President
Meramec Secure, Inc.
Web: meramecsecure.com
Email: mike@meramecsecure.com
TPA in a Box℠ is a service mark of Meramec Secure, Inc.
Meramec Secure® is a registered trademark of Meramec Secure, Inc.
Contact
Mike Frosch
800-466-7617
meramecsecure.com
