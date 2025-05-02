Margaret A. Neves’s Newly Released "Toads, Rocks, and Rhymes: A Cheerful Chapbook" is a Delightful Collection of Poems Designed to Lift Spirits and Engage Readers
“Toads, Rocks, and Rhymes: A Cheerful Chapbook” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret A. Neves is a charming collection of poems that offers a refreshing, accessible take on modern poetry. With her lighthearted and uplifting style, Neves hopes to introduce readers to poetry that is both enjoyable and thought-provoking, avoiding the dark, abstract tones of much contemporary verse.
Fort Collins, CO, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Toads, Rocks and Rhymes: A Cheerful Chapbook”: an engaging collection of poems that invites readers into a positive and delightful world of words. “Toads, Rocks, and Rhymes: A Cheerful Chapbook” is the creation of published author Margaret A. Neves, who holds a master of arts degree from Colorado State University. She worked as a teacher and translator for several years in Brazil. Her published translations of novels by Brazilian authors include works by Jorge Amado, Lygia Fagundes Telles, Edgard Telles Ribeiro, Moacyr Scliar, and others. She lives in Colorado with her family.
Neves shares, “If you’ve never heard the term chapbook, you’re not alone. You are invited to read this one! I would describe my writing as a “doorway” for readers who might think poetry wouldn’t interest them. Much modern poetry, though it has merit, can be darkly abstract, to the point of discouraging the reader. I hope that these poems will lift your spirits and show you a positive, simple style of writing while avoiding the hackneyed or saccharine. Some are gently humorous, some are formal in style, and all are meant to delight you and make you think.
“(A chapbook is a short, often first, collection of poems. Only poets use the word, so knowing it won’t be very useful.)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret A. Neves’s new book brings poetry to life in a way that is accessible and enjoyable for readers of all kinds.
Consumers can purchase “Toads, Rocks, and Rhymes: A Cheerful Chapbook” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Toads, Rocks, and Rhymes: A Cheerful Chapbook,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
