Margaret A. Neves’s Newly Released "Toads, Rocks, and Rhymes: A Cheerful Chapbook" is a Delightful Collection of Poems Designed to Lift Spirits and Engage Readers

“Toads, Rocks, and Rhymes: A Cheerful Chapbook” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret A. Neves is a charming collection of poems that offers a refreshing, accessible take on modern poetry. With her lighthearted and uplifting style, Neves hopes to introduce readers to poetry that is both enjoyable and thought-provoking, avoiding the dark, abstract tones of much contemporary verse.