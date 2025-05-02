Chrystal Ferguson’s Newly Released "Cory’s Journey" is a Heartfelt Memoir That Offers Healing and Hope Through Faith After Unimaginable Loss
“Cory’s Journey: A Story of Love, Faith, and Finally a Mother’s Understanding” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chrystal Ferguson is a deeply moving reflection on the life and faith of a beloved son and a mother’s journey to find peace and purpose through her grief.
Lorain, OH, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Cory’s Journey: A Story of Love, Faith, and Finally a Mother’s Understanding”: a powerful testament to a mother’s love, the strength of faith, and the healing that comes through understanding God’s purpose. “Cory’s Journey: A Story of Love, Faith, and Finally a Mother’s Understanding” is the creation of published author, Chrystal Ferguson, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoys teaching high school English literature.
Ferguson shares, “This is the story of a wonderful young man’s journey of faith in the Lord and a life cut way too short. It tells of his life experiences, his absolute faith in the Lord, and how his mother came to understand the reason Cory was called home. You will laugh, cry, and maybe discover that you need to meet Cory’s awesome God.
“If you have ever experienced overwhelming grief, this book may be able to help you navigate the healing process. This heartwarming story is filled with inspirational quotes and Bible verses that will guide the reader on how to begin their path toward healing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chrystal Ferguson’s new book is a tender, faith-driven memoir that will resonate with anyone who has faced loss and is searching for comfort, clarity, and peace.
Consumers can purchase “Cory’s Journey: A Story of Love, Faith, and Finally a Mother’s Understanding” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cory’s Journey: A St,ory of Love, Faith, and Finally a Mother’s Understanding” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
