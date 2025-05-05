J. R. Grams’s Newly Released "God’s Gateway and the Devil in the Dark" is a Riveting Exploration of Spiritual Warfare and Personal Redemption
“God’s Gateway and the Devil in the Dark” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. R. Grams is a powerful account of one man’s extraordinary encounters with the unseen forces of good and evil, blending real-life experiences with profound spiritual revelations.
Milwaukee, WI, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Gateway and the Devil in the Dark,” a gripping and deeply personal memoir that delves into the supernatural and psychological battles faced by the author, is the creation of published author, J. R. Grams.
J. R. Grams shares, “In this book are actual events that took place within my life. When I was about four or five years old, I had a good, normal life. The only abnormal thing was that I could see things in the dark, and it goes from there. What you can expect to see within my years of living is happiness, depression, love, violence, euphoric bliss, and complete and utter bloodcurdling terror where you cannot sleep without having the lights on.
“It shows you insight on mental disorders and how any form of addiction can begin to pull you down in the depths. This book also shows the power of spiritual energy and how it affects every little thing in our everyday lives.
“It’s a link between reality and the spiritual realm. The unreal becomes reality right before your eyes, and it was everything witnessed through my eyes that came true. Every question I ever asked about life was answered.
“I survived and want to share the memories I have of when I walked on a journey with God and the devil himself into the unimaginable.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. R. Grams’s new book offers readers a profound and thought-provoking look at the battle between light and darkness, offering hope, insight, and an unforgettable reading experience.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Gateway and the Devil in the Dark” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Gateway and the Devil in the Dark,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
