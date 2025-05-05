Teresa Baker’s Newly Released "Faith and Fortitude in the Armor of God" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry Reflecting on Faith and Chronic Illness
“Faith and Fortitude in the Armor of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Baker is an inspiring and deeply personal exploration of the emotional and spiritual challenges of living with long-term illness, offering comfort and encouragement to readers.
Mount Pleasant, MI, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Faith and Fortitude in the Armor of God”: a touching and reflective collection of poetry that captures the complexities of life, faith, and perseverance. “Faith and Fortitude in the Armor of God” is the creation of published author, Teresa Baker, a dedicated mother and grandmother living with multiple system atrophy.
Baker shares, “This is a collection of poetry meant to look at the sadness, happiness, and joy that can come with long-term illness. The individual and family learn to express their emotions that tax, yet enrich, their relationships, if they allow it to.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Baker’s new book offers an inspiring and candid look at the struggles and triumphs of faith amid life’s greatest challenges, encouraging readers to find strength in God’s presence.
Consumers can purchase “Faith and Fortitude in the Armor of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith and Fortitude in the Armor of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
