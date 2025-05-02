Michael Elkins’s Newly Released "Jesus Loves You, Say It Again" is an Inspiring Testament to Faith, Redemption, and God’s Unwavering Love
“Jesus Loves You, Say It Again” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Elkins is a heartfelt exploration of finding identity, purpose, and healing through Christ’s love. Through personal trials and divine encounters, Elkins shares a powerful message of hope and transformation.
Wadsworth, OH, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus Loves You, Say It Again”: a compelling reflection on faith, self-discovery, and the transformative power of God’s love. “Jesus Loves You, Say It Again” is the creation of published author, Michael Elkins, one of six children, overcame a childhood illness that required open-heart surgery, which saved his life. Though he struggled with stuttering and introversion, he found personal expression through competitive sports and later pursued broadcasting, calling collegiate games. Despite being raised in a Christian home, he did not fully understand God's love until much later in life. A series of personal hardships, including divorce, strained relationships, and depression, left him feeling lost and numb. On a snowy winter day, he felt God speak to his heart, reigniting his faith and inspiring him to write.
Elkins shares, “Our culture often promotes the lifestyle and status of the rich and famous, Hollywood celebrities, or professional athletes. We are driven to compare ourselves to these people in the hope that fame and fortune will make us a better person and will yield a better life. Our purpose, identity, worth, and happiness are not found in the things of this world but rather in knowing who we are in the one who loves us, Jesus.
“The world tells us we should look a certain way, have a certain career, drive a certain car, and marry a certain person. We pursue the things of this world that are fed daily to us as if our spiritual health was dependent upon them for wholeness. Yet, despite our pursuits we never find true joy and happiness, struggling in many walks of life. We are, in Jesus, more than any celebrity. As we learn more about Jesus and the love He has demonstrated and the love He holds for us still today, we understand it is what is in the heart of man that matters more than that which is in the world.
“The Bible teaches us to 'guard your heart, above all else, for it determines the course of your life' (Proverbs 4:23). The attention of our heart is seduced by the images and messages of our world. If we are not careful, we become prey to the schemes of the devil and forsake the love Christ holds for us. We feed on our own selfish desires, forsaking loving God, and others. But Jesus calls us to love one another. To accomplish this, we need to have a selfless heart. Jesus gave us two commandments; Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ (Matthew 22:37-39). To achieve a selfless heart is to know and understand the love God holds for us. God wants to share his message of love with us to prepare our hearts so that we, too, may be able to say to others, Jesus loves you, say it Again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Elkins’s new book is a moving call to embrace God’s love, deepen one’s faith, and live with a heart centered on Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus Loves You, Say It Again” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus Loves You, Say It Again,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Elkins shares, “Our culture often promotes the lifestyle and status of the rich and famous, Hollywood celebrities, or professional athletes. We are driven to compare ourselves to these people in the hope that fame and fortune will make us a better person and will yield a better life. Our purpose, identity, worth, and happiness are not found in the things of this world but rather in knowing who we are in the one who loves us, Jesus.
“The world tells us we should look a certain way, have a certain career, drive a certain car, and marry a certain person. We pursue the things of this world that are fed daily to us as if our spiritual health was dependent upon them for wholeness. Yet, despite our pursuits we never find true joy and happiness, struggling in many walks of life. We are, in Jesus, more than any celebrity. As we learn more about Jesus and the love He has demonstrated and the love He holds for us still today, we understand it is what is in the heart of man that matters more than that which is in the world.
“The Bible teaches us to 'guard your heart, above all else, for it determines the course of your life' (Proverbs 4:23). The attention of our heart is seduced by the images and messages of our world. If we are not careful, we become prey to the schemes of the devil and forsake the love Christ holds for us. We feed on our own selfish desires, forsaking loving God, and others. But Jesus calls us to love one another. To accomplish this, we need to have a selfless heart. Jesus gave us two commandments; Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ (Matthew 22:37-39). To achieve a selfless heart is to know and understand the love God holds for us. God wants to share his message of love with us to prepare our hearts so that we, too, may be able to say to others, Jesus loves you, say it Again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Elkins’s new book is a moving call to embrace God’s love, deepen one’s faith, and live with a heart centered on Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus Loves You, Say It Again” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus Loves You, Say It Again,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories