K.V. Neely’s New Book, "Penny the Puzzler," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Puzzle-Loving Girl Who Tests One of Her Classmate's Puzzle Solving Skills
Odenton, MD, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author K.V. Neely has completed her most recent book, “Penny the Puzzler”: a heartwarming story of a young girl who, after her fellow puzzle-loving friend moves away, leaves a trail of intriguing clues for a classmate to follow, hoping to make a new friend in the end.
“Penny loves puzzles; from jigsaws to crosswords, she loves them all!” writes Neely. “Her best friend, Liz, loves puzzling, too. Together, they happily puzzle the days away. But one day, Liz has to move far away, and Penny is left to puzzle alone.
“Penny notices a classmate playing at the puzzle center. But could he like puzzling as much as she does? Penny has an idea…She rushes home to create a puzzling scavenger hunt.”
Published by Fulton Books, K.V. Neely’s book is an interactive tale that invites readers to join in on the puzzle-solving fun, offering readers a chance to solve each clue before turning each page to discover what adventure awaits. With colorful artwork and interesting puzzle activities to help bring Neely’s story to life, “Penny the Puzzler” is sure to delight readers of all ages, sparking a love of puzzles just like Penny’s.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Penny the Puzzler” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
