David Stewart’s New Book, "Out of the Way," Offers an Insightful Exploration of the Power of Psychology for Personal Growth Instead of Traditional Organized Religion
New York, NY, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David Stewart, who holds a degree in psychology and has studied both psychology and neuroscience, has completed his most recent book, “Out of the Way”: a deeply personal memoir that challenges the notion that religion is the ultimate path towards morality, offering an alternative route to personal freedom and enlightenment.
“Spending twenty-five years of your life making attempts to be godly and Christian-like was, for me, a complete waste of time,” writes Stewart. “Psychology and neuroscience taught me more about behavior than any other source. Plus, I have read lots of books that deal with psychology, neuroscience, biology, and genetics, which I still do research on. The cult I was in did more damage than good. There is still a lot of wrong thinking in my head. There are plenty of, if not all, negative experiences that I am still dealing with. I have been in therapy for a long time. Religion promotes lots of lies that are easy to prove. There is no destiny or meant to be. There is no luck, just everyday stupidity. Life is about making the most informed decisions you can. Learn to think for yourself. That is one thing education is good for.”
Published by Fulton Books, David Stewart’s book presents a critical look at the lasting impact that religion can have. Drawing upon years of personal observations and research, “Out of the Way” is sure to resonate with anyone who has been disillusioned by their own experiences with religion, revealing how psychology and neuroscience can provide an alternative roadmap towards intellectual and spiritual empowerment.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Out of the Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
