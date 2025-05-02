Author Vandell Middlebrook’s New Book, “‘No More’ I Woke Up Out of a Dream,” is a Powerful Novel That Follows a Turbulent Marriage Fraught with Cheating and Abuse
Recent release “‘No More’ I Woke Up Out of a Dream” from Newman Springs Publishing author Vandell Middlebrook is a poignant novel that centers around Trendy, a church-loving wife who is nearly killed by her husband Fuzz after finding him cheating. But after Trendy discovers Fuzz has sold his soul to the devil, Trendy realizes she must leave him in order to survive.
Long Beach, CA, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vandell Middlebrook, a veteran of the US Army, has completed his new book, “‘No More’ I Woke Up Out of a Dream”: a gripping novel that centers around Fuzz and Trendy, whose marriage comes tumbling apart after Fuzz begins cheating and abusing Trendy, leading to her desperate journey to escape her dangerous husband.
In “‘No More’ I Woke Up Out of a Dream,” readers are introduced to Fuzz and Trendy, two churchgoing, loving people who honored and worshiped God. But after producing a song that makes millions of dollars, Fuzz finds himself surrounded by women desperate for his money, and he begins disrespecting his wife by cheating on her and even abusing her.
After Trendy catches Fuzz with another woman, he abuses her and nearly kills her, causing Fuzz to go to jail where he is confronted by men who served Satan. Threatened with being murdered by these men, Fuzz makes an impossible choice to sell his soul to the devil, which changes both his life and Trendy’s life forever.
“God had been trying to talk to Trendy to tell her to leave her husband, and she had every right to,” writes Middlebrook. “But Trendy didn’t listen. Trendy’s mother tried to get her to come back home, but Trendy wouldn’t listen. A friend of Trendy whom she hadn’t seen in years stopped by to talk to her about what had happened to Fuzz in jail. Trendy invited Amber in to talk. They were glad to see each other. Amber told Trendy all about that happened to Fuzz while he was in jail. Amber told Trendy that these guys had beaten Fuzz up so bad, they had to put him in the hole for recuperation, but when they let him out, the guys who beat him made him sell his soul to the devil and then told Trendy not to say a word to anybody about this or it could mean life or death.
“... Trendy called her mother to let her mother know what was going on, and her mother told her to leave him and come home. Trendy told her mother she wasn’t leaving her husband. Trendy was going to get her husband’s life back from the devil, so she went head-on with the devil and she got her husband’s life back. After all that she did, Fuzz went back to doing the things he was doing before. God finally got a hold of Trendy and told her what she had to do, and Trendy finally listened.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Vandell Middlebrook’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Trendy’s journey to survive and leave behind her dangerous marriage for good with God’s blessing. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “‘No More’ I Woke Up Out of a Dream” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, keeping them guessing with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “‘No More’ I Woke Up Out of a Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “‘No More’ I Woke Up Out of a Dream,” readers are introduced to Fuzz and Trendy, two churchgoing, loving people who honored and worshiped God. But after producing a song that makes millions of dollars, Fuzz finds himself surrounded by women desperate for his money, and he begins disrespecting his wife by cheating on her and even abusing her.
After Trendy catches Fuzz with another woman, he abuses her and nearly kills her, causing Fuzz to go to jail where he is confronted by men who served Satan. Threatened with being murdered by these men, Fuzz makes an impossible choice to sell his soul to the devil, which changes both his life and Trendy’s life forever.
“God had been trying to talk to Trendy to tell her to leave her husband, and she had every right to,” writes Middlebrook. “But Trendy didn’t listen. Trendy’s mother tried to get her to come back home, but Trendy wouldn’t listen. A friend of Trendy whom she hadn’t seen in years stopped by to talk to her about what had happened to Fuzz in jail. Trendy invited Amber in to talk. They were glad to see each other. Amber told Trendy all about that happened to Fuzz while he was in jail. Amber told Trendy that these guys had beaten Fuzz up so bad, they had to put him in the hole for recuperation, but when they let him out, the guys who beat him made him sell his soul to the devil and then told Trendy not to say a word to anybody about this or it could mean life or death.
“... Trendy called her mother to let her mother know what was going on, and her mother told her to leave him and come home. Trendy told her mother she wasn’t leaving her husband. Trendy was going to get her husband’s life back from the devil, so she went head-on with the devil and she got her husband’s life back. After all that she did, Fuzz went back to doing the things he was doing before. God finally got a hold of Trendy and told her what she had to do, and Trendy finally listened.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Vandell Middlebrook’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Trendy’s journey to survive and leave behind her dangerous marriage for good with God’s blessing. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “‘No More’ I Woke Up Out of a Dream” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, keeping them guessing with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “‘No More’ I Woke Up Out of a Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories