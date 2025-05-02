Author Vandell Middlebrook’s New Book, “‘No More’ I Woke Up Out of a Dream,” is a Powerful Novel That Follows a Turbulent Marriage Fraught with Cheating and Abuse

Recent release “‘No More’ I Woke Up Out of a Dream” from Newman Springs Publishing author Vandell Middlebrook is a poignant novel that centers around Trendy, a church-loving wife who is nearly killed by her husband Fuzz after finding him cheating. But after Trendy discovers Fuzz has sold his soul to the devil, Trendy realizes she must leave him in order to survive.