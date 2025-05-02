Author Betty Gonzalez’s New Book, “Little Birdie Goes to School: A Story Based on True Events,” is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who Saves a Bird on His Way to School

Recent release “Little Birdie Goes to School: A Story Based on True Events” from Newman Springs Publishing author Betty Gonzalez is a heartwarming tale based on true events that centers around Daniel, a young boy who finds a lost bird while walking to school with his mom. With the assistance of others, Daniel brings the bird to school in the hopes that he could save it.