Author Betty Gonzalez’s New Book, “Little Birdie Goes to School: A Story Based on True Events,” is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who Saves a Bird on His Way to School
Recent release “Little Birdie Goes to School: A Story Based on True Events” from Newman Springs Publishing author Betty Gonzalez is a heartwarming tale based on true events that centers around Daniel, a young boy who finds a lost bird while walking to school with his mom. With the assistance of others, Daniel brings the bird to school in the hopes that he could save it.
New York, NY, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Betty Gonzalez, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Little Birdie Goes to School: A Story Based on True Events”: a riveting tale of a young boy who takes action when he spots a lost bird while walking to school with his mother, only to cause a bit of trouble when he brings the bird to school with him.
“One cold January morning in New York City, a little boy named Daniel and his mom, Betty, are on their way to school, and as they turn the corner, the most beautiful tropical birdie appeared in front of them, singing and flying around him. It caused so much excitement Daniel felt he needed to save this little birdie. It was a tropical bird Daniel recognized from talking about different types of birds in class, and he knew the little birdie could not withstand the blistering cold for too long.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Betty Gonzalez’s engaging tale is based on a true event, and was originally written in 1993, when the author’s son Daniel was six years old. Now, years later, Betty has fulfilled her dream of publishing her story to share with others.
Accompanied by vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Betty’s story to life, “Little Birdie Goes to School” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to be kind towards animals they may find in need of help.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Little Birdie Goes to School: A Story Based on True Events” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“One cold January morning in New York City, a little boy named Daniel and his mom, Betty, are on their way to school, and as they turn the corner, the most beautiful tropical birdie appeared in front of them, singing and flying around him. It caused so much excitement Daniel felt he needed to save this little birdie. It was a tropical bird Daniel recognized from talking about different types of birds in class, and he knew the little birdie could not withstand the blistering cold for too long.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Betty Gonzalez’s engaging tale is based on a true event, and was originally written in 1993, when the author’s son Daniel was six years old. Now, years later, Betty has fulfilled her dream of publishing her story to share with others.
Accompanied by vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Betty’s story to life, “Little Birdie Goes to School” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to be kind towards animals they may find in need of help.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Little Birdie Goes to School: A Story Based on True Events” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories